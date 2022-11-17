Innovation-driven inGen Dynamics Inc. sees strong momentum led by income guarantees and successful in-market performance
$35M 2022 committed revenue for Origami Platform and 0.5M hours of operation for Sentinel Prime surveillance system and Kaiser.Haus smart home experience.
Origami culminates years of listening to our ecosystem and partner companies and developing a PaaS model specifically for their challenges and the opportunity of the emerging technology industry”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGen Dynamics (https://www.ingendynamics.com/), a Palo Alto based AI, Robotics and Smart Automation enterprise, demonstrates operational and innovation capability in reaching important milestones and is on track as a multi-technology and cross-industry emerging growth company.
— Arshad Hisham
Pioneering inGen Dynamics is making good on its mission to simplify and enrich lives by rapidly reaching $35 Million in pledged 2022 turnover for its Origami Platform. This significant achievement strengthens the company’s ambition to be the first worldwide to commercialize a ubiquitous Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) development and deployment environment consisting of AI, Robotics, and Smart Automation-enabled products and services.
The Origami Platform is a PaaS in which all product and service offerings integrate, communicate, and interoperate in a highly scalable, globally available, cloud-based centralized core designed to provide Origami Alliance Partners with strategic opportunities, commercial benefits, and technology support that strengthen and complement their own business and technology offerings.
inGen Dynamics has normalized the term “Origami” to represent the business that combines its groundbreaking Technology Platform and Business Alliance model.
The Origami Platform can drive significant “System Wide Network Effects” including:
1. A revenue boost for partner companies; typically resulting in a 10x multiplier
2. The Origami AppStore, which can be used by partners to publish and release, and which generates 10-20% revenue margin for inGen Dynamics.
3. Origami Bundles, Origami Robot Maker, and Origami AI Maker, which will all drive innovation.
The resulting acceleration of these components, bundles, and modules will create a network effect estimated to become a $25B ecosystem within 10 years, helping businesses focus on their core competencies while benefiting from one another’s industry relationships, IP, technology, and expertise.
“inGen’s legacy will be innovation and big ideas, and in this spirit, the Origami Platform is unique,” said CEO Arshad Hisham. “It is the culmination of many years of listening to our ecosystem and partner companies and developing a PaaS model specifically to meet their challenges and the opportunity of the emerging technology industry. We are delivering on their desire for the multiplier effect of a robust and collaborative Alliance Partner ecosystem”.
Announcing an additional positive landmark ahead of the next funding round inGen confirmed that their Sentinel Prime surveillance and Kaiser.Haus smart home systems have surpassed 500,000 hours of customer operation since scaling began in 2021. Multiple supply contracts are now signed with domestic customers, corporation campuses, healthcare services, logistics centres, and food distribution facilities.
Sentinel consists of deep-learning AI-based software, sensor components, and hardware technologies that detect, recognise and pre-empt active security or safety events wherever people and communities gather.
Kaiser Haus is a single-hub smart home operating system, controlling and communicating with domestic devices, as well as a wireless home and business security monitoring system that incorporates connected security cameras and automatic response activation.
“We have a passion for matching up state-of-the-art intelligent technology with everyday living so that it can solve problems and make life easier”, inGen’s COO Wladmir Silva added. “Our vision is to deliver this reality through our intuitive, intelligent, and practical AI, Robotics, and Automation solutions, enhancing the well-being and safety of millions of people, whether at work or home, as well as to support companies of all sizes to improve their bottom line.”
These significant milestone updates on their Origami PaaS, as well as surveillance and smart home offerings reflect substantial momentum and signal the evolution of inGen Dynamics as a company. A measure of its progress is the steady transition from early ambitious Robotics R&D start-up to a more strategically diversified Smart Automation, intelligent security, and advanced AI innovation company, with strengthened leadership, product development, engineering, and software teams.
Notes to Editor:
Founded in 2015 and based in Palo Alto, California, inGen Dynamics is a privately owned and innovation-driven platform company focused on AI, Robotics, and Smart Automation and dedicated to positively influencing the world's perception of intelligent machines. They design and supply a diverse ecosystem of enterprise-focused hardware, software, and cloud platform services to Home and Business markets globally, including Aido, the next-generation modular Service Robot specifically designed for Households, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Retail. Their portfolio of intuitive and practical technology solutions is conceived and built to help millions of people live more fulfilling, healthier, and safer lives.
The company and its products have been featured in major global research reports on security & home robotics and covered by VentureBeat, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, IEEE, Fortune, PopSci, Forbes, BCG, Discovery, and Mashable.
The foregoing information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or any invitation to offer to buy or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of inGen Dynamics, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on, in any connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision whatsoever.
This document contains forward-looking statements, which include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations and descriptions of our business strategies. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “more,” “goal,” or similar expressions. The statements are based on assumptions that we have made, based on our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we think are appropriate. We believe these judgements are reasonable. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Our actual results, including in terms of our products and financial results, could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
