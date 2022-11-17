Custom Antibody Market to Gain US$ 96.78 billion Revenue with 10% CAGR by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Custom Antibody Market will clock US$ 96.78 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Custom Antibody Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Custom Antibody Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Market Drivers

The main growth drivers for this market are an increase in research activity, particularly in the life sciences sector, and expanding industry-academia partnerships. Additionally, obtaining an antibody that performs well in a certain qualitative or quantitative immunodetection approach is the goal of producing tailored antibodies. End users choose custom-made antibodies primarily because the quality of catalogue antibodies (to assure the reproducibility of results) is an area of concern in this market. Additionally, hospitals mostly utilise custom antibodies to identify cancer, immune system disorders, and other illnesses. An increase of hospitals, increased government spending on healthcare, and greater disease awareness are the main market-driving factors. Over the projected period, the need for custom antibody services will also increase as personalised cancer care becomes more prevalent. Furthermore, in recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in the demand for the latest diagnostic medical methods. This expansion can be attributed to rising prevalence rates, a general audience that has approved tailored items with high-quality standards, rising healthcare spending, and increased awareness for public health issues among technology advancements.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global custom antibody market has been segmented into

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Antibody.

The monoclonal antibody segment dominated the market during forecast period. This is due to the fact that monoclonal antibodies are the best option for all types of research studies due to their high specificity and selectivity compared to other antibodies. Standard methods including ELISA, western blotting, flow cytometry, and other similarity-based tests or isolation procedures typically use monoclonal antibodies. A monoclonal antibody aids in the recognition of a specific target antigen in ELISA. Additionally, monoclonal antibodies can aid in the separation of certain cells in flow cytometry. In the process of purifying proteins, monoclonal antibodies are also useful. An isolated protein from the solution can be created using the monoclonal antibody.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global custom antibody market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

The market is developing in the North American region due to a number of causes, including increasing research activity and funding, quality issues with catalogue antibodies, an expanding pipeline of antibody therapies, and industry-academia partnerships. During the anticipated period, the Asia Pacific region's market has grown the fastest. Japan dominates the Asia Pacific market for customised antibodies. This is explained by the existence of significant market participants and their participation in product development. In addition, there is a high demand for research, increased government backing, changing illness profiles, and rising funding activities, all of which are fostering the development of biotechnology.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global custom antibody market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Sino Biological, Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals

Biolegend

Creative Diagnostics

Genscript

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abcam Plc

Agilent Technologies

Innovagen Ab

Promab Biotechnologies

Proteogenix

Boster Biological Technology

Market participants are concentrating on the development of technically advanced antibodies for a variety of research and therapeutic applications. For instance, the science and technology business Merck Group recently revealed that ZooMAb, a new class of monoclonal antibodies that are precisely tailored, reduces the usage of animals in research. The approach makes it possible to produce antibodies from a variety of species without having to undergo laborious cell fusion or hybridoma production. Once the antibody's gene sequence has been discovered, it may be generated without endangering or killing any animals, providing an almost endless supply of the monoclonal antibody with outstanding batch-to-batch consistency.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CUSTOM ANTIBODY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Monoclonal Antibodies Polyclonal Antibodies Recombinant Antibody GLOBAL CUSTOM ANTIBODY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SERVICES Antibody Development Antibody Production & Purification Antibody Fragmentation & Labelling GLOBAL CUSTOM ANTIBODY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SOURCE Rabbit and Mice GLOBAL CUSTOM ANTIBODY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies Hospital & Clinics Academic and Research Institute Contact Research Organization

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 41.72 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 96.78 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered type, service, source, end user and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

