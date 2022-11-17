UNPRECEDENTED YEAR-END GROWTH FOR THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SUGGESTS BRIGHT OUTLOOK DESPITE MARKET SHIFT

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of a fluctuating market, The True Life Companies (TTLC) has announced record-breaking growth during 2022, suggesting a positive outlook for the coming year.

From an employment perspective, The True Life Companies’ team has tripled in size since 2020, expanding from 19 employees to nearly 60 to date, prompting the opening of its new downtown Denver headquarters designed to accommodate its larger workforce. TTLC has also debuted additional offices in two new regions: Austin, Texas, covering the Austin and San Antonio markets, and Bethesda, Maryland, serving the Mid-Atlantic region. With these developments, the Company’s growth trajectory exceeds its historic trends.

“Our people are unquestionably the heart of our organization, which makes these advancements especially significant for our company,” said Scott Clark, Chairman and CEO of The True Life Companies. “Our Austin office just brought on its first new property this past month – a milestone achievement. And with such a strong workforce in place, we’re more than primed to take on new challenges and opportunities in 2023.”

To date, True Life Companies’ noteworthy portfolio expansion for 2022 includes the addition of eight new properties, with a projection to close out the year with over 4,000 future homesites underway or under construction. Currently, the Company is also managing entitlements and/or the development of 33 potential properties.

The True Life Companies also recently launched SoMi in Hayward, the initial new neighborhood under the banner of homebuilding entity Homes Built for America, a division of TTLC. Two additional communities are set to break ground during Q4 of this year.

“In spite of the shifting market, we remain very optimistic,” noted Clark. “For 2023, our plans include adding two new regions in the U.S. We’re thrilled to bring new opportunities for attainable housing to the market.”

The True Life Companies is composed of a team of highly successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-needed attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish suburban and urban housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with regional offices in San Ramon, Folsom, and Newport Beach, California and Austin, Texas and Bethesda, Maryland.

