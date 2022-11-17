Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,956 in the last 365 days.

uniQure to Host Virtual Research & Development Event on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ~ Event to be Webcast Live on uniQure’s Corporate Website at 8:30 a.m. EST ~

LEXINGTON, Ma. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will host a Virtual Research & Development Event on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST.

The event will focus on the unmet medical need of patients with refractory temporal lobe epilepsy (rTLE) and the Company’s preclinical gene therapy candidate for rTLE, AMT-260, that is anticipated to enter clinical development in 2023. Ellen Bubrick, MD, associate chair of Neurology, Quality and Safety and director of the Epilepsy Surgery Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Mass. and assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, will be the featured clinical expert. Also included in this virtual event will be presentations by uniQure’s Research and Development team on the development of AMT-260 and a presentation by Pierre Caloz, chief operating officer at uniQure, outlining advancements in uniQure’s AAV manufacturing platform.

The full program will be webcast live under the Investors section of uniQure’s website at www.uniQure.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at uniQure’s website for 45 days following the event.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other diseases. www.uniQure.com  

uniQure Contacts:    
     
FOR INVESTORS:   FOR MEDIA:
     
Maria E. Cantor  Chiara Russo  Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: 617-306-9137 Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-680-9452 Mobile: 617-306-9137 Mobile: 339-223-8541
m.cantor@uniQure.com     c.russo@uniQure.com     t.malone@uniQure.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

uniQure to Host Virtual Research & Development Event on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.