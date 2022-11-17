Lucira Health Announces National Launch of Lucira Connect Test-to-Treat Service

Digital health service offers Lucira lab-quality at-home test users a telehealth visit at no additional cost, enabling Test-to-Treatment within hours for only $29, excluding prescription costs

Lucira partners with Pfizer to increase awareness of the high risk factors for severe COVID-19 and treatment options through the Lucira Connect platform

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira Health" or "Lucira") (Nasdaq: LHDX) today announced the launch of Lucira Connect, a new virtual care program that allows Lucira test users the ability to test, learn about treatment options, access a telehealth consultation, and if appropriate, receive a prescription all from home for only the $29 price of the test, excluding prescription costs.

Lucira Connect is a user-friendly web-based platform at www.luciraconnect.com available nationwide and begins with self-administration of Lucira’s simple at-home molecular COVID-19 test. 98% accurate results are delivered in less than 30 minutes and users can capture their test results via their smartphone. If the test result is positive for COVID-19, users will have the option to access a virtual telehealth consultation to discuss their risk factors and appropriate treatment options with an independent medical professional.

Lucira is also partnering with Pfizer Inc. to increase awareness and education about the risks of COVID-19 and the availability of treatment options. Pfizer is providing educational and risk assessment resources to be available on Lucira Connect to help test users understand their risk of progression to severe COVID-19.

“Rapid care from diagnosis to treatment is essential for managing you and your family’s health and for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Erik Engelson, President and CEO of Lucira Health. “Since our inception, we have been driven to revolutionize the testing industry by offering accurate and accessible healthcare from the comfort and safety of your home. The Lucira Connect program is one of the fastest and simplest ways to learn if you have COVID-19, understand what you can do about it, and to access appropriate treatment if prescribed by a medical professional. Through these partnerships, we aim to help simplify the way people access reliable information about their health and navigate COVID-19 infections to improve outcomes.”

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative infectious disease tests to make lab-quality diagnostics more accessible. Lucira designed its test platform to provide accurate, reliable, PCR-quality test results anywhere and at any time. Beyond its already commercialized molecular COVID-19 and COVID-19 & Flu Tests, Lucira is working on new diagnostic tests for respiratory infections and other categories including women’s health and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "can," “will,” “allow,” “aim” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding the accuracy of our COVID-19 test, the demand and features of the Lucira Connect program and our partnership with Pfizer, are based upon our current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed reports. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

