Cloud TV Market has witnessed a growth from USD 4.60 Billion from 2021 to 2028 with a highest 10.8% CAGR

Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience and growing demand for cloud streaming services are some key factors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience is expected to drive global cloud TV market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cloud streaming services is expected to propel global cloud TV market growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing adoption of 5G technology is further expected to augment revenue growth of the global cloud TV market during the forecast period. Several telecom providers are capitalizing on the progress of 5G technology to reinforce the cloud TV experience, which is expected to continue to boost market growth going ahead.

However, dearth of high-speed network infrastructure in developing countries is expected to hamper global cloud TV market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Additionally, the cloud TV platform gives its users access to YouTube and other video streaming services on their current set-top boxes. Customers can access YouTube, for instance, through a cloud TV platform provided by UPC Hungary. Moreover, the worldwide cloud TV market is expanding due to the rising demand for rich, high-definition picture quality. The market for cloud TV is also expanding as smart devices like tablets, smart phones, and TVs become more widely used. It is anticipated that television makers would integrate cloud TV services into their smart television sets in the upcoming years due to the growing demand for value-added features in television sets.

The global cloud TV industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the cloud TV market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the cloud TV market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Public cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of public cloud-based TV is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

In terms of market share, the software as a service (SaaS) segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for SaaS-based cloud TV offerings.

Increasing demand for high user experience for on-demand video content is expected to drive revenue growth of the video-on-demand segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global cloud TV market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, the entertainment & media segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to increasing demand for video content delivered through the Internet.

Robust presence of domestic and international market players such as Kaltura Inc., Brightcove, Inc., Matrix Stream Technologies Inc., and others in countries in North America is driving market growth. The North America market is expected to account for largest market share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Kaltura Inc, Brightcove, Inc., Amino Technologies PLC, IntelliMedia Networks Inc., Matrix Stream Technologies Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., SimpleStream Limited, ActiveVideo Networks, Inc., SeaChange International Inc., and Amagi Corporation.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the cloud TV market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud TV market on the basis of cloud type, service, streaming, end-use and region:

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Streaming Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Video-on-demand

Live Streaming

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Entertainment & Media

Telecom

Information Technology

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

What is the growth rate of the cloud TV market? What is the anticipated market valuation of cloud TV industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the cloud TV market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the cloud TV industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

