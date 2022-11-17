Electrochemical Glass Market Size to be Worth USD 6.58 Billion Growing at 12.3% CAGR till 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in construction of smart infrastructure and government funding for such projects are some key factors driving revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrochemical glass market size is expected to reach USD 6.58 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 12.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global electrochemical glass market is driven by rising demand for tinted doors, windows, and mirrors, increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, marine, and aerospace, and rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in various developing countries across the globe.

Electrochemical glasses limit the need to use additional equipment or appliances to heat or cool a room based on ambient temperature, and this helps in energy saving. The glasses help to reduce overheating in glazed spaces by lowering light transition and G factor of glass, thus, keeping interiors cool and saving on air-conditioning costs. Electrochemical glass limits the number of elements present on the facade and it allows occupants of a building to enjoy natural light without being exposed to heat or glare. Windows can adapt automatically and optimize for comfort of residents or occupants.

Rising environmental concerns regarding high carbon emissions has led builders to use more sustainable products and solutions to reduce their carbon footprint. Rising usage of sustainable electrochemical glasses in residential and commercial buildings is driving market revenue growth currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Electrochemical glass is a smart solution for buildings in which use of solar energy is a major challenge. This includes settings such as healthcare facilities, classrooms, retail offices and outlets, commercial spaces, cultural centers, and museums among other institutions.

Mobile phone manufacturers are developing smartphone displays with electrochemical glass to offer more innovative and advanced features in devices they offer in order to stay ahead in a highly competitive market. Vivo, in September 2020, developed a phone that has color-changing rear glass and OnePlus employed the same concept in its smartphone to obscure its rear camera from view when not in use. Such innovations are expected to result in an increasing number of tech-savvy consumers opting for such devices in the market owing to rising disposable income and need to stay ahead of peers in terms of owning more advanced devices and technologies.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the electrochemical glass market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electrochemical glass market on the basis of material, technology, product, end-use:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transition Metal Oxide (TMO)

Nanocrystal

Polymer

Viologen

Reflective Hydride

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passive Glasses

Low E-Glasses

Active Glasses

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mirrors

Windows

Displays

Doors

Sunglasses

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Transportation

Aerospace

Marine

Automotive

Others

Commercial

Corporate

Educational Buildings

Healthcare and Lab Facilities

Others

Others

Regional Landscape section of the electrochemical glass report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Dupont De Nemours Inc., AGC Inc., Gentex Corporation, SAGE Electrochromics, Guardian Industries, ChromoGenics AB, Econtrol-Glas GmbH & Co, Ravenbrick LLC, View Inc., and Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

