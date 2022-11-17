Channeling the Zestful Energy of a Rebellious Age- YLK Loser Reinvents Alternative Music with a Sleek Style

Ylk loser

‘Young Lost Kids’ prodigy YLK Loser is on an upward trajectory in the world of Alternative, building the brand organically from the ground up

LAKEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Displaying a buoyant and enlivening spectacle of life and emotions, Young Lost Kids (YLK) are a dynamic duo. Creating their own name in an expansive musical realm, YLK Loser and YLK Arlo are in pursuit of finding their own distinct voice and calling. With striking Alternative rhythms set against layered and emotion-fueled songwriting, the eclectic artists have sculpted a distinguished niche of their own.With singles amassing more than 2000+ streams and listens, YLK have rapidly found their own audience and crafted a persona that is uniquely their own. The artists’ brilliant discography includes singles such as “ Change My Name ” and “Losers Life,” which were dropped as part of the 6-track EP- ‘Young Lost Kingdom’ earlier this year.Other tracks such as “Some Nights” and “ Trust Issues ” have also reverberated through the music scene, establishing YLK Loser as this generation’s refreshing new voice. The seasoned duo’s music resonates greatly with contemporary audiences, who feel a sense of relatability and a channel of expression through their meaningfully crafted tracks.With his new music, YLK Loser hopes to break into the industry and get his name on the very front. Both artists remain hopeful that fans will continue to feel connected by their distinct style and engrossed within their magnetizing compositions.Featuring the collaborative prowess of YLK loser and YLK Arlo from the ingenious ‘Young Lost Kids’ duo, the artists’ new records display a radiant and energizing vibe. Their new tracks deliver a melodious mix of rhythms and catchy tunes, accented by a flowing songwriting style.“Our music can be happy, and it can be sad or whatever you are feeling… I’d suggest all listeners to check out our music cause I think people will really like it,” comment the artists regarding their unique style.Stream YLK Loser’s remarkable new music on their official music streaming platforms! Follow YLK Loser on social media to stay up to date with new releases, and reach out through email for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.###ABOUTYLK Loser and YLK Arlo are two prolific artists who together form the formidable duo of ‘Young Lost Kids.’ The two artists have been great friends since they were in middle school and have only recently launched their music journey. The duo has been making music for about a year and has already built a solid following. YLK Loser and YLK Arlo hope that more people enjoy their music and give them an opportunity to discover and unearth all that they can conjure.LINKSInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/loserfrmylk/ YouTube: https://youtu.be/kRQSMoaaUPU Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/53x7sx5rGXlu4uB6BEaVJy?si=eMPbQiIeTqyt-jXEMkLfYQ SoundCloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/U8S71vorCg6q4BdL9

Young Lost Kids- Losers life