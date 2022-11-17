Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Size Analysis:

The global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market was valued at US$ ** million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of *.*% over the forecast period (2018–2028).

The primary contributors to the growth of the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market are rising anticipation and the prevalence of heart problems. In addition, the growing number of individuals affected by heart muscle infections, as well as drug and alcohol abuse, are the primary factors driving the market's expansion. The increase in cardiovascular disease incidence is directly proportional to the expansion of the market. The market is restrained by the side effects of treatments for dilated cardiomyopathy that cause patients severe discomfort.

As one of the leading causes of congestive coronary failure, rising incidences of congestive coronary failure may be a major growth driver for the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market. Annually, dilated cardiomyopathy accounts for 30% to 40% of all cases of congestive heart failure worldwide. Due to the alarming increase in cases of congestive coronary failure, a number of companies have initiated clinical test studies to develop treatments for dilated cardiomyopathy. Array BioPharma is conducting a phase II clinical trial for its DCM treatment candidate, ARRY-371797. In addition, Celladon Corporation concluded its phase II clinical trial of MYDICAR for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy in 2014. In the coming years, the expansion and demand for therapeutics for dilated cardiomyopathy will be boosted by the success of these clinical studies. However, gene therapy and the availability of implantable devices (ICDs, heart pumps, and pacemakers) are significant market restraints for DCM therapeutics.



Some of the key findings from the report include:

The global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period (2019-2028).

The major drivers driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of heart failure and growing awareness about the early diagnosis and treatment of DCM.

However, the lack of effective treatment options and stringent regulations for the approval of DCM therapeutics are some of the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market.



COVID-19 Scenario

The market for general dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics is anticipated to be dominated by North America throughout the forecast period. The expansion is primarily attributable to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, well-established insurance policies, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The United States holds the largest market share in North America due to factors such as the rising number of geriatric populations and the prevalence of heart disease in the country, which are expected to stimulate demand in this region. Consequently, as the number of cardiovascular diseases increases, so does the market for dilated cardiomyopathy.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Drug

• Aldosterone antagonists

• Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

• Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)

• Beta-blockers

By Pipeline

• ARRY-797

• ixCELL-DCM

• MYDICAR

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World



Regional Shares:

The report provides in-depth analysis and forecasting of the regional markets for dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics. The key regions analysed in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these regions, North America is expected to hold a major share of the global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the availability of reimbursement policies in the region.



Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, including their business overviews, product offerings, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Array BioPharma, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Celladon Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Vericel Corporation.



This Report Provides Answers to Important Questions

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's distinct data points

• Statistics on Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

1.1 Market Vision

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Our Research Practice

2.1 Our Research Methodology

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Assumptions for the study

2.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Regional Snapshot

3.3 Segment Summary

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Prevalence analysis

4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Forces

5.1 What’s Driving the Market

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threats From New Entrants

5.2.3 Power of Buyer

5.2.4 Threat From Substitute Product

5.2.5 Degree of Competition

Chapter 6 Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market -Industry Snapshots

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Value, 2019 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

6.2 Market Overview

6.2.1 Drivers Analysis

6.2.2 Restraint/Challenges analysis

6.2.3 Opportunity Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Market SWOT Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Analysis, by Drug

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Findings for Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market- By Drug

7.2.1 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market- Aldosterone antagonists

7.2.2 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market- Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

7.2.3 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market- Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.



