Tin Market Outlook 2022: Industry Share, Size, Price Trends, Growth Rate (2.70%), Forecast Report 2022-2027

Tin Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study by IMARC Group, "Tin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global tin market price. The market size reached 386.1 Kilo Tonnes in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 456.74 Kilo Tonnes by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.70% during 2022-2027.

Tin refers to a highly crystalline silvery-white post-transition metal that belongs to group 14 of the carbon family and is produced from cassiterite. It exhibits high malleability, ductility, and chemical similarities to lead and germanium. Tin can be converted into thin sheets and develops corrosion resistance through refinement, which allows its use as a coating material for other metals to protect them. It has a low roughness factor and resistance to water and oxygen at room temperature. As a result, tin finds extensive applications in the consumer electronics, automobiles, and food and beverage industries across the globe.

Tin Market Trends and Drivers:

The global tin market is primarily driven by the rising product demand in the electronics and electrical industry. Additionally, the increasing applications of tin-lead wire solder in producing heat-sensitive components owing to its high corrosion resistance are positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the rising construction of residential and commercial spaces has augmented product demand. Besides this, the surging penetration of smart devices across the globe is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing use of tin and tin compounds in lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) has catalyzed market growth. Apart from this, the shifting inclination toward using reusable and recyclable tin products is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, rising electrification of vehicles, emerging food and beverages industry, and rapid industrialization, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Tin Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Aurubis Beerse nv

• Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• ArcelorMittal S.A

• Indium Corporation

• Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad

• Minsur, PT. Timah Tbk (PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium)

• Thailand Smelting and Refining Co. Ltd.

• Yunnan Tin Group (Holding) Company Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Metal

• Alloy

• Compounds

Breakup by Application:

• Soldering

• Tin Plating

• Chemicals

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Packaging (Food and Beverages)

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

