Ambient.ai Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Breakthrough computer vision intelligence platform named a winner in the inaugural security and privacy category for automating threat detection and response

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambient.ai , the computer vision intelligence company transforming physical security, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list , honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries. Ambient.ai was named as a winner of the inaugural security and privacy category, which celebrates technologies that protect organizations and consumers against online and physical threats and privacy intrusions.



Ambient.ai has pioneered computer vision intelligence (CVI), which combines cutting edge AI and computer visions with deep security awareness. With CVI, Ambient.ai can monitor and analyze thousands of live surveillance feeds with near-human perception to automatically detect threats and enable security teams to more effectively respond to and prevent security incidents. Built on an extensible graph-based AI architecture, the platform identifies 150+ unique threats including incidents involving firearms and knives, theft, personal safety, and trespassing, among others. Across deployments, Ambient.ai has quickened response times 10x, eliminated more than 93% of false alarms, and reduced post-incident investigation times by 90%.

The Ambient.ai Platform was engineered with a privacy-by-design approach. In honing in on contextual and behavioral patterns, Ambient.ai is committed to the ethical application of AI and does not employ facial recognition, capture information that could in any way bias algorithms in order, or store personally identifiable information.

“At Ambient.ai, we are continually improving our market-leading computer vision intelligence platform. This year alone, we launched two new solutions and bolstered a threat library that now encompasses more than 150 unique threat signatures,” said Shikhar Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of Ambient.ai. "This recognition is a testament to the transformative power of the Ambient.ai platform and its ability to move security teams from reactive to proactive."

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

“Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world’s most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The win builds on a landmark year for the company since emerging from stealth in January 2022. In early November, the company was named the top video surveillance software in the inaugural SecurityInfoWatch Readers’ Choice Awards . Ambient.ai works with companies across numerous industries, including aerospace, education, energy, finance, telecom, and 6 of the largest tech companies in the world.

Click here to see the final list. The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6. To learn more about how the Ambient.ai Platform pioneering a new era of Artificial Intelligence to transform the enterprise security industry, visit Ambient.ai or schedule a demo with our team.

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is a computer vision intelligence company transforming enterprise security operations to prevent security incidents before they happen. The Ambient.ai platform applies AI and computer vision intelligence to existing sensor and camera infrastructure to deliver continuous physical security monitoring and automate the immediate dispatch of human resources. Ambient.ai is the first platform that goes beyond basic motion detection and image recognition to achieve near-human perception with automated situational context. To learn more about Ambient.ai and computer vision intelligence, visit Ambient.ai .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.