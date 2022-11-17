U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Winter 2022 Collection From Snowy Lake Tahoe

Iconic, Sport-Inspired Lifestyle Brand Celebrates the Season with Colorful Outerwear and Giftable Sets

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Winter/Holiday Collection for 2022. Resulting in images and video used by U.S. Polo Assn. partners around the world, the brand's global photoshoot took place in the snow-capped mountains of Lake Tahoe, an iconic destination for a winter vacation.

This season's global photoshoot highlights models in their festive looks, showcasing U.S. Polo Assn.'s signature red, white, and blue stripe against fluffy, white blankets of snow. The crystal blue waters, snow-covered mountains, and frosted pine trees of Lake Tahoe accentuate the Winter/Holiday 2022 Collection. The U.S. Polo Assn. Collection is filled with outerwear, long-sleeved polo shirts, flannel layers, puffer jackets and vests, fleece separates, and even boots. The color palette for this collection is a refreshing mix of classic neutrals and colorful brights, perfect for both traveling or staying home for the holidays. Consumers can cozy up this winter in U.S. Polo Assn. and enjoy the beauty of the season in classic American style.

"The U.S. Polo Assn. Creative Team was able to capture the essence of a winter wonderland in our global photoshoot at iconic Lake Tahoe. These amazing images capture our authentic connection to the sport of polo through our product and are shared with our partners across 190 countries," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "U.S. Polo Assn. looks forward to bringing the Winter/Holiday 2022 Collection to consumers just in time for the holiday season."

Soft, comfortable silhouettes and touchable texture go beyond loungewear pieces and offer versatility to closet staples, such as U.S. Polo Assn.'s sweatshirts and sweaters in the newest collection. Incorporate layering into winter fashion by playing with solids and patterns to bring seasonal looks together with our iconic sport-inspired style. Fans of the brand can shop the Winter/Holiday 2022 Collection in stores and online around the world for men, women, and children.

"As consumers venture back out to shop for the holidays, we want to bring joy and cheer to the season by making a statement with bright and bold outerwear," said Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Winter/Holiday 2022 offers a fresh take on classic American styling to consumers throughout the holidays and into the new year."

U.S. Polo Assn. is known worldwide for its authentic, sport-inspired style and the brand's signature red, white and blue stripe detail in each garment. The Winter/Holiday 2022 Collection follows suit, with bold and fresh assortments combining unique styling, high-quality fabrics, and seasonal comfort, including USPA Life apparel with sustainable elements.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. is ranked the 28th largest licensor in the world and within the top five sports licensors, according to License Global's 2022 list of "Top Global Licensors." Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content, visit globalpolo.com.

