Conformis Announces Full Commercial Launch of Imprint™

Conformis’ Imprint™ knee system introduces the new “Made-to-Measure” product category option for Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA)

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), a leading medical technology company featuring personalized knee and hip replacement products, today announced the full commercial launch of its new Imprint™ knee system. This launch marks the formal transition to its new U.S. business model where the made-to-measure Imprint™ system is now the Conformis’ primary knee offering, and the fully personalized iTotal Identity system is available as a deluxe services upgrade option for patients through the Company’s Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services Program.

“We have been pleased with the surgeon feedback that we’ve received to date, and we are excited to see continued adoption of our Imprint system which reflects our business model transition,” said Mark Augusti, President and CEO of Conformis. “By introducing the new Made-to-Measure category of TKA systems, we created a new standard for personalization with the lower manufacturing cost and faster delivery time of typical fully custom products.”

Imprint combines several of the best features of the company’s fully personalized iTotal™ implant systems with aspects of traditional off-the-shelf systems. Its data-informed design is based on the rigorous analysis and subsequent standardizing of key variables behind Conformis’ over 85,000 fully personalized implants made to date to achieve best-in-class bone coverage, fit, and recreation of natural motion. Unlike traditional off-the-shelf systems, Imprint starts with a CT scan to capture critical measurements to provide a complete 3D view of each patient’s unique joint. Then, advanced artificial intelligence-based software selects the optimal implant size from among the twelve options available.

“My early Imprint experience has been incredibly positive, it was a simple transition from previously using just Identity to offering both personalized options,” said Dr. Ed Rossario MD, a Board-Certified orthopedic surgeon at Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine and Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Florida State University. “I believe that Conformis’ data-driven design and planning algorithm helps me achieve optimal implant fit and placement for my patients. Their delivery model is driving decreased sterilization expenses and increased efficiency in my ASC.”

“Conformis’ novel Made-to-Measure option enables a far greater level of personalization than traditional off-the-shelf alternatives, improving fit, bone coverage, and natural joint motion,” said James Paiva, Vice President of Marketing. “Our top objectives are to continue the ramp of adoption of our new Imprint system, which now represents over 70% of our US knee orders, and to expand our surgeon base, particularly in the ASC market. Complemented by our novel Platinum Services upgrade option, we now offer the most comprehensive portfolio of genuinely personalized solutions in total knee replacement.”

Patients may now choose between the two most data-informed systems available – Conformis’ Made-to-Measure Imprint system, or the fully personalized Identity™ system, available through Conformis’ Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services Program.

About Conformis, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many of the benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

