springbig Ranks No. 84 on the Deloitte Fast 500 Annual List

Annual List Honors Companies Making Advancements in Technology, Media, Life Sciences, Fintech and Energy Tech

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today celebrated its placement on Deloitte’s list of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing companies in North America. The annual list highlights companies that redefine business, combine technological innovation and entrepreneurship and disrupt the technology industry. Ranked 84th out of 500 companies, springbig was recognized for its ability to help cannabis companies work smarter and more efficiently, paving the way to continued economic growth.



springbig is a forward-thinking digital market platform with more than two decades of experience in creating loyalty rewards programs for cannabis businesses. Previously, the Company’s essential marketing tools have been highlighted by Inc.’s 5000 annual list three times in addition to gaining recognition on South Florida Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies list and the Inc. Southeast Regionals Fastest-Growing Private Companies list.

“We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte as one of fastest-growing, forward thinking companies in North America. Each day, our talented team strives to build better solutions for cannabis companies looking to efficiently operate within the cannabis industry and it is exciting to be highlighted for our efforts to help develop an evolving industry,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “As the year comes to an end, it is thrilling to look back at other honors we have received and the goals we have reached. In 2023, we hope to elevate our work even further and reach new goals.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com /.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.