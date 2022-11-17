Gritstone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that Gritstone management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:30am EST

Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Location: Virtual

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore29/grts/2400960

34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 2:30pm EST

Presenter: Celia Economides, Chief Financial Officer and Matthew J. Hawryluk, Chief Business Officer

Location: New York, NY

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582550&tp_key=0164d9de42

The presentations can be viewed live via the Investors & Media section of Gritstone’s website at https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

