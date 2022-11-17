Submit Release
Gritstone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that Gritstone management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:30am EST
Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer
Location: Virtual
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore29/grts/2400960

34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 2:30pm EST
Presenter: Celia Economides, Chief Financial Officer and Matthew J. Hawryluk, Chief Business Officer
Location: New York, NY
Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582550&tp_key=0164d9de42

The presentations can be viewed live via the Investors & Media section of Gritstone’s website at https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Contacts
Investors:
George E. MacDougall
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Gritstone bio
ir@gritstone.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
(973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


