Koopbank Awards Scholarships to Three EMU Students

Within the scope of the Scholarship Fund established by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector’s Office in order to support the students who experience financial struggles during their education lives, a Student Scholarship Agreement has been signed with the Cyprus Turkish Cooperative Central Bank Ltd. (KOOPBANK). KOOPBANK will award scholarships to three EMU students in memory of late KOOPBANK personnel members İbrahim Sofu and Nacit Lama Altuğ as well as late young mountaineer Birkan Uzun.

The parties signed the said agreement on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 at 11:00 at the office of EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın. Prof. Dr. Hocanın and KOOPBANK General Manager Kemal Ataman signed the agreement on behalf of EMU and KOOPBANK, respectively. KOOPBANK Assistant General Manager Nevzat Üstün was also present during the signing session.

“Gathered Here for a Good Cause”

Delivering the opening speech during the meeting, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın stated EMU’s contentedness on the contribution of KOOPBANK which one of the most important institutions of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and with which EMU has been collaborating for many years. Adding more, Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın thanked KOOPBANK General Manager Kemal Ataman for their contributions. Noting that both EMU and KOOPBANK are country’s rooted institutions, Prof. Dr. Hocanın added that they gathered together for a good cause which is to eliminate the monetary struggles experienced by students. Prof. Dr. Hocanın wished that the three students who are to be awarded with the scholarships honour three valuable people; İbrahim Sofu, Nacit Lama Altuğ and Birkan Uzun, and serve as good people for their country.

“We will Honor the Memories of İbrahim Sofu, Nacit Lama Altuğ and Birkan Uzun”

Stating that they have been collaborating with EMU for more than 30 years, KOOPBANK General Manager Kemal Ataman mentioned that EMU is a university which they attach great importance as an institution. Noting that KOOPBANK has two branches at EMU, Ataman stated that they are working hard to serve and contribute to the university, and on this occasion, they will provide scholarships to three EMU students in need. Underlining that the scholarships will be awarded not only for one academic year, but until the students’ graduations, Ataman stated that they aim to keep the names of İbrahim Sofu, Nacit Lama Altuğ and Birkan Uzun alive. Ataman thanked EMU community for providing them with this opportunity and wished the scholarships to be beneficial.