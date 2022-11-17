STEMscopes Math for Grades K-8 and Algebra I Receives Top Score for Alignment to Common Core State Standards from Learning List

STEMscopes Math for grades K-8 and Algebra I from Accelerate Learning has received the highest score for alignment to the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) from Learning List. Learning List's independent review of STEMscopes Math includes a review of the material's instructional quality, a standard-by-standard review of its alignment to the CCSS, and a review of its technology compatibility and support for remote learning.

The latest review, which focuses on STEMscopes Math for grades 6-8 and Algebra I, was published this fall. In 2021, the curriculum for grades K-2 and grades 3-5 also received the highest score from Learning List for CCSS alignment.

STEMscopes Math is a core mathematics program that combines digital and print components to provide everything teachers need to create meaningful math learning experiences for students. STEMscopes Math is based on the 5E plus Intervention and Acceleration lesson model, which is compatible with Math Workshop and Guided Math frameworks. The flexible curriculum structure is adaptable to any teaching model.

"STEMscopes Math is a comprehensive mathematics program that is aligned to 100% of the grade level standards of the CCSS," said Jackie Lain, president of Learning List. "It includes instructional experiences that support inquiry-based learning and make connections to math concepts found in the everyday world. It also has abundant teacher resources, including pedagogical suggestions to help teachers support high-level thinking and questioning."

About Learning List

Learning List's instructional materials review service provides independent, evidence-based alignment reports, instructional quality and technology compatibility reviews of thousands of the most widely used PreK-12 instructional materials. To learn more, go to Learninglist.com or call 512-234-4458.

About Accelerate Learning Inc.

Accelerate Learning provides STEM curriculum and professional development solutions that empower teachers, increase scores, and inspire students to become tomorrow's STEM leaders. Its award-winning STEMscopes and Math Nation curricula and resources are highly adaptable, affordable, and support instruction in any learning environment. The comprehensive, results-oriented solutions are used by more than 9 million students and 750,000 teachers across the country. For information, visit acceleratelearning.com or call 800-531-0864.

