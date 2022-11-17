Textile Fabrics Market Worth USD 421.12 Billion by 2028 Witnessing a CAGR of 7.68% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textile Fabrics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Textile Fabrics Market Information By Product Type, Application, Control Mechanism, End-User, And Region - Forecast till 2028", the market is estimated to grow at a 7.68% CAGR to reach USD 421.12 Billion by 2028.

Market Synopsis

Textile is a versatile material that can be made using various techniques, such as knitting, crocheting, or felting. Upholstery, kitchen, and apparel accessories are just a few examples of polished goods that are produced using these materials on a large scale. Performance textiles are fabrics that can perform a single or multiple functions, such as moisture wicking, skin care, soaking up or indicating UV, thermal insulation, warming up, cooling down, increasing blood flow, absorbing bad smells, being antimicrobial, and others. Performance textiles also provide additional functions, such as repellency, resistance, or protection.

Each sport and activity calls for different capabilities, including stretching, water resistance, vapor permeability, heat retention, low fluid resistance, and heat resistance, in addition to aesthetic attributes like comfort, softness, color, and texture. Although individually, various sporting textiles, including polyester, nylon, spandex, fleece, neoprene, and bamboo, offer these capabilities. Therefore, the demand for branded, high-end specialized fibers that encourage heat and moisture evaporation at rapid metabolic rates is substantial. The increasing adoption of active sportswear is the cause of this demand. During the predicted period, these variables are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 421.12 Billion CAGR 7.68% (2021–2028) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Application, Control Mechanism, End-User, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Urbanization and an increase in disposable income are factors that can propel the textile fabrics industry. Social media and e-commerce, influencers, and the social media business are also expected to spur the demand

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prolific companies in the textile fabrics market are:

Wolfin Textiles Ltd (UK)

HuaFang Group (China)

Coville (US)

COFCO -CHINATEX (China)

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd (India) and

YI CHUN TEXTILE LTD (China).

Antex Knitting Mills (US)

Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited (India)

Klopman International S.r.l. (Italy)

Whaleys (Bradford) LTD (UK)

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (China)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Shahlon Group (India)

Premier Textiles Limited (UK)

China Textiles (Shenzhen) Co.Ltd (China)

Toray Textiles Europe Limited (UK)

Arvind Limited (India)

Lauffenmühle (Germany)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to grow due to rising demand for clothing from the fashion sector and the expansion of e-commerce platforms. The three main tenets of the sector are creating, producing, and distributing various flexible materials like yarn and garments. Various completed and semi-finished products in bedding, apparel, and other accessories are produced primarily using several processes, including knitting, hooking, weaving, and others. The textile fabrics sector may also be boosted by urbanization and rising disposable income. In the upcoming years, social networks and e-commerce, influencer marketing, and the social media world are also anticipated to boost the demand for clothing and consequently boost the growth of the textile fabrics market.

Growing technological advancements in new upholstery goods produced from coated fabrics are anticipated to contribute significantly to the market growth for textile fabrics. Smart textiles, which use metals, optical fibers, and various conductive polymers to communicate with the environment, are becoming increasingly popular. These aid in detecting and responding to various physical stimuli, including mechanical, thermal, chemical, and electric sources. Strong historical expansion in the use of textile materials in athletic and related items and equipment has been caused by increased interest in and involvement in active sports and outdoor recreational opportunities globally. Thus, it is anticipated that the rise in applications for textile fibers will fuel market expansion throughout the projection period.

Market Restraints:

On the other hand, it is anticipated that changes in cotton prices and the existing import-export situation of trading nations will constrain the market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic caused transport restrictions, which led to the procurement of raw textile materials, decreased clothes production, and disrupted supply chains. The demand for medical apparel, such as gowns, masks, and other accessories, grew during COVID-19, which favored the textile textiles industry. Following COVID-19, customer demand for attractive clothing and sportswear is soaring, which is anticipated to drive the textile fabrics industry throughout the anticipated time frame. The healthcare industry is anticipated to expand steadily during the COVID-19 era, which will significantly accelerate the expansion of the textile market.

The rapid growth of woven fabrics may present profitable opportunities for textile fabric makers as medical workers and non-medical staff have greater needs for protective clothing and equipment. However, given the ongoing trade conflict between the US and China and the unpredictability of resource availability, it would not be easy to obtain the raw materials in this situation.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes outdoor clothing, t-shirts, sportswear, and performance wear. By fabric type, the market includes cotton, polycottons, and polyester.

Regional Insights

The highest market share increase is anticipated in Asia-Pacific throughout that time. The region has grown due to rising demand for sportswear and fashion. Rising disposable income, affordable labor, and the accessibility of raw supplies will all help the market expansion in the area. Social media influencers' growth and the popularity of e-commerce will enhance demand for clothes, which will be good for the textile fabrics sector. Throughout the projected period, it is anticipated that numerous fashion centers in the area will generate a noticeable demand for fabrics, giving Europe the second-largest market share. Sportswear and the thriving fashion industry will significantly contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, the region's market is experiencing good growth due to the large number of consumers who shop for clothing and accompanying accessories on e-commerce platforms in developing nations.

