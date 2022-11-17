Synthetic Paper Market Size, Business Opportunities, and Research Outlook by 2029 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, The global synthetic paper market will derive growth from the presence of several large scale companies across the world. Recent technological advances have played a massive role in the manufacturing side, subsequently aiding the market growth. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the market will rise considerably driven by increasing applications across diverse industry verticals.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. The rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. Due to travel bans, synthetic paper manufacturers are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global synthetic market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Synthetic Paper :

HOP Industries Corporation

Transilwrap Company, Inc.

Neenah Inc.

Cosmo Films

Agfa-Gevaert N.V

Yupo Corporatio

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Arjobex SA

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

American Profol

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Synthetic Paper Market Growth Drivers Increasing Focus on Reduction of Greenhouse Emissions to Aid Growth Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Segments

By type

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP)

High-Density Polythene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

On the basis of end-user industry

Packaging

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic and personal care

Manufacturing industries

On the basis of the Application

Labelling

Printing

Paper bag making

Drivers & Restraints

Synthetic paper is a product that is manufactured using synthetic resin. The product is developed from petroleum as the core product. The rising investments in the development of efficient extraction methods have helped the manufacturing methods for synthetic paper. The presence of several large scale synthetic paper manufacturers in several countries across the world will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall market.

The increasing applications of the product across diverse industry verticals have created a massive demand for the product across the world. Additionally, the growing demand for sustainable products will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market. The product is widely used in the chemical industry, especially in chemical resistant drum labels will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Constant Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Accounting to the rising demand for sustainable products, several large scale companies are looking to focus on product innovations with a view to capitalizing on this situation.

The presence of several large scale companies will subsequently emerge in favor of the growth of the overall market in the coming years. In April 2017, Cosmo Films Ltd. announced the launch of a new product in the synthetic paper space. The company introduced BOPP-universal printable coated synthetic paper; a product that will help lower the inventory carrying cost. The company claims that the product can be used in applications in the retail, packaging, and commercial industries. Cosmo Films' latest product will not just help the company grow, but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Product Demand in Emerging Countries will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising consumption of synthetic paper in several countries including China and India will create several growth opportunities for the regional as well as global companies.

The rising demand for the product in industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and chemical and materials will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market. The presence of numerous local manufacturers obviously helps the growth of the regional market. The increasing investment in product R&D by large scale companies will bode well for the growth of the market in this region.

