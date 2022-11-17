Syntiant and Eatron Technologies to Deliver AI-Ready Battery Management Systems

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leader in delivering end-to-end edge AI solutions for always-on applications, and Eatron Technologies, a leading provider of intelligent battery management software platforms, today announced a collaboration agreement to deliver AI-ready, automotive-grade battery management systems designed to reduce costs, eliminate risk and shorten time to market.



"Battery-as-a-service is providing many new opportunities to bring deep learning to battery management systems," said Mallik Moturi, chief business officer at Syntiant. "Our collaboration with Eatron will enable faster, more reliable, real-time condition-based monitoring using our neural network processors that will vastly improve automobile performance and battery life."

Targeted to electric vehicle OEMs and battery pack suppliers, the joint solution will combine Eatron's software platform (BMSTAR®) with Syntiant's ultra-low-power NDP120 Neural Decision Processor™ to enable highly accurate edge AI processing for low- and high-voltage battery management systems.

"As electrification of mobility is accelerating at a faster pace than ever before, it is becoming even more important to deploy intelligent software on batteries to enable sustainable battery economics," said Umut Genc, Ph.D., CEO at Eatron Technologies. "We demonstrated strong leadership in battery management technologies including the most accurate SoC/SoH/RUL prediction algorithms for serial applications. We are working with Syntiant to develop a production ready, cost-effective edge solution that will achieve even superior performance, predictability and reliability over the lifetime of vehicles."

Both companies will be demonstrating the combined battery management system at CES 2023.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant's advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world's leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft's M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

About Eatron Technologies

Eatron Technologies (www.eatron.com ) is a fast-growing technology company dedicated to making software-defined vehicles a reality for OEMs worldwide. Its innovative software platform, which spans from the edge to the cloud, enables automotive and mobility OEMs and Tier-1s to rapidly integrate Eatron's offerings for serial production. Eatron's intelligent BMS software application at the edge, is AI powered and designed to have a cloud counterpart with analytics. These enable OTA updates, and continuous and adaptive software improvements to achieve superior performance and reliability over the lifetime of the vehicles. Eatron has a growing list of OEM customers and partnerships worldwide with Tier-1s and semiconductor companies. The company was founded in 2018 and has investments from MMC Ventures, Aster Capital, Hirschvogel Ventures, Vinfast and the ACT Fund.

