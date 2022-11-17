Submit Release
Industrial Motors Global Market Report 2022: Industry 4.0 to Give Significant Boost to Sector

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Motors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% during 2022-2027.

MARKET OVERVIEW

An industrial electric motor is an electromechanical machine found in major industrial products worldwide. Industrial electric motors translate electrical energy into mechanical energy and are used in conveyors, pumps, fans, and other industrial machinery. The industrial motors market is segmented into AC and DC motors. These motors can be further classified into low, medium, and high voltage types and are distributed through various sales channels.

Increasing infrastructural development in emerging nations and residential construction in the U.S., the growth of the oil & gas industry, and the growing production in the chemical industry are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial motors market. Further, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a vast population pool, industrial establishments, a growing economy, and increasing industrial expenditures.

The industrial motors market sales in the APAC region will see steady growth driven by expenditure on infrastructure and industrial production growth. Many APAC countries, including China and India, are expected to announce remarkable gains in the industrial motors market, with essential infrastructure expansion in the industrial sector and building services during the forecast period. The U.S. remains the third-largest industrial motors market in 2021 due to its robust process manufacturing and oil & gas industries. However, APAC and Europe remained the top two regions with higher demand for motors in various sectors.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Demand for Ie4 Efficiency Low-Voltage Motors
  • Increase in Usage of VFD in ie2/ie3 AC LV Motor
  • Industry 4.0 to Boost Industrial Motors Market
  • Growth in Data Center Investments

Market Growth Enablers

  • Increase in Infrastructural Development in Middle East
  • Growth in Warehouses in APAC
  • Increase in Automation Expenditure

Market Restraints

  • Increase in Raw Material Costs
  • Volatility in Oil & Gas Industry
  • Slack in Economic Growth and Geopolitical Hindrances

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Product


Segmentation by Power Output

  • Integral Horsepower
  • Fractional Horsepower


Segmentation by Voltage


Segmentation by Efficiency


Segmentation by Sales Channel

  • Direct to End-user
  • Direct to OEM
  • Direct to System Integrator
  • Distributor to End-user
  • Distributor to OEM
  • Distributor to System Integrator


Segmentation by End-User

  • HVAC
  • F&B
  • Power Generation
  • Mining
  • Automotive
  • Machine Tools
  • Elevators and Escalators
  • Warehousing
  • Paper & Paperboard
  • Oil & Gas
  • Metal Processing
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Chemical
  • Packaging
  • Others

Segmentation by Geography
APAC

  • China
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia

North America

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Chile
  • Argentina

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

  • ABB
  • Allied Motion Technologies
  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions
  • Eaton
  • Johnson Electric
  • Nidec
  • Regal Beloit Corporation
  • Siemens
  • WEG

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ARC Systems
  • Ametek
  • Bonfiglioli
  • Brook Crompton
  • Dana Brevini Power Transmission
  • Fuji Electric
  • Maxon
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Sew-Eurodrive
  • TECO-Westinghouse

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Product

14 Power Output

15 Voltage

16 Low-Voltage Ac Motor by Efficiency

17 Sales Channel

18 End-User

19 Geography

20 North America

21 APAC

22 Europe

23 Latin America

24 Middle East & Africa

25 Competitive Landscape

26 Key Company Profiles

27 Other Prominent Vendors

28 Report Summary

29 Quantitative Summary

30 North America

31 APAC

32 Europe

33 Latin America

34 Middle East & Africa

35 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3a3s98

