Industrial Motors Global Market Report 2022: Industry 4.0 to Give Significant Boost to Sector

The global industrial motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% during 2022-2027.

MARKET OVERVIEW

An industrial electric motor is an electromechanical machine found in major industrial products worldwide. Industrial electric motors translate electrical energy into mechanical energy and are used in conveyors, pumps, fans, and other industrial machinery. The industrial motors market is segmented into AC and DC motors. These motors can be further classified into low, medium, and high voltage types and are distributed through various sales channels.

Increasing infrastructural development in emerging nations and residential construction in the U.S., the growth of the oil & gas industry, and the growing production in the chemical industry are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial motors market. Further, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a vast population pool, industrial establishments, a growing economy, and increasing industrial expenditures.

The industrial motors market sales in the APAC region will see steady growth driven by expenditure on infrastructure and industrial production growth. Many APAC countries, including China and India, are expected to announce remarkable gains in the industrial motors market, with essential infrastructure expansion in the industrial sector and building services during the forecast period. The U.S. remains the third-largest industrial motors market in 2021 due to its robust process manufacturing and oil & gas industries. However, APAC and Europe remained the top two regions with higher demand for motors in various sectors.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Demand for Ie4 Efficiency Low-Voltage Motors

Increase in Usage of VFD in ie2/ie3 AC LV Motor

Industry 4.0 to Boost Industrial Motors Market

Growth in Data Center Investments

Market Growth Enablers

Increase in Infrastructural Development in Middle East

Growth in Warehouses in APAC

Increase in Automation Expenditure

Market Restraints

Increase in Raw Material Costs

Volatility in Oil & Gas Industry

Slack in Economic Growth and Geopolitical Hindrances

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Product



Segmentation by Power Output

Integral Horsepower

Fractional Horsepower



Segmentation by Voltage



Segmentation by Efficiency



Segmentation by Sales Channel

Direct to End-user

Direct to OEM

Direct to System Integrator

Distributor to End-user

Distributor to OEM

Distributor to System Integrator



Segmentation by End-User

HVAC

F&B

Power Generation

Mining

Automotive

Machine Tools

Elevators and Escalators

Warehousing

Paper & Paperboard

Oil & Gas

Metal Processing

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Packaging

Others

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

ABB

Allied Motion Technologies

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Eaton

Johnson Electric

Nidec

Regal Beloit Corporation

Siemens

WEG

Other Prominent Vendors

ARC Systems

Ametek

Bonfiglioli

Brook Crompton

Dana Brevini Power Transmission

Fuji Electric

Maxon

Rockwell Automation

Sew-Eurodrive

TECO-Westinghouse

