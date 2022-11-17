NineTwoThree Venture Studios Partners with Dan Cumberland's The Meaning Movement Podcast

Dan Cumberland, host of The Meaning Movement and Co-Founder of VideoSnap, joins Boston-based venture studio, NineTwoThree, as a product strategist to enhance their brand and bring product expertise to their client base.

NineTwoThree Venture Studios announces Dan Cumberland joining the team, which includes the sponsorship of his popular podcast focused on helping entrepreneurs find balance, avoid burnout, and create a sustainable entrepreneurial path. Sponsorship of The Meaning Movement Podcast is NineTwoThree's first step into the podcast world, which will continue the studio's commitment to providing guidance to entrepreneurs and startups.

As a product strategist, Dan will support NineTwoThree's growing list of clients to offer his expertise in product building. Cumberland brings a long history as a media expert and successful founder to the NineTwoThree team. He is the Co-Founder of ventures such as VideoSnap, TrustScout, and UpsideBuilders.

NineTwoThree CEO Joins The Meaning Movement to Co-Host, Offer Second-Time Founder Lessons

Dan will continue to serve as host of The Meaning Movement which he launched in 2013 to help entrepreneurs build stress-free businesses they love and gain the financial freedom and lifestyle they want. He recognized that in order to gain the motivation and energy needed to lead their business, entrepreneurs need to eliminate the conflict between their ventures and the rest of their lives.

The Meaning Movement podcast features conversations with leaders, experts, and people in progress sharing their proven strategies for finding the right venture, building things people love, and developing a healthy, integrated, and holistic owner's mindset. NineTwoThree CEO Andrew Amann will join the show periodically as a co-host to share perspectives of second-time founders and offer advice on alternative approaches to successful entrepreneurship.

"I've been a fan of Dan and The Meaning Movement for a long time," said Amann. "From creating a more holistic and balanced entrepreneurial narrative to building continuous solutions, so much of what Dan and his guests cover echoes what we've found works for NineTwoThree and the ventures we work with."

Synergies Between NineTwoThree & Cumberland Began with Building the Content Repurposing Solution, VideoSnap

NineTwoThree and Cumberland first began their relationship by partnering to develop and grow VideoSnap, a new solution that makes it easy to create viral-ready short-form videos from long-form speech-based content. Podcasters, speakers, and content creators all over the world are using VideoSnap to repurpose their content for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and more — increasing their discoverability and growing their reach.

"Working with Andrew and NineTwoThree on VideoSnap made it clear we have very similar goals and approaches to business," said Cumberland. "This partnership is a great fit that will open up the podcast to new opportunities and audiences while offering a role I feel deeply connected to."

NineTwoThree Venture Studios was founded in 2012 by Andrew Amann and Pavel Kirillov. The startup studio builds mobile and web apps for funded startups and tech brands. This recent partnership continues their mission to grow as influencers and educators on a passion-focused mission to help more entrepreneurs realize lower risks and more satisfying outcomes from their startup ventures.

As the partnership between The Meaning Movement and NineTwoThree moves forward, fans will continue to benefit from the purpose and mission of its founder, Dan Cumberland as well as additional resources and connections from NineTwoThree's network.

About NineTwoThree Venture Studio

Since launching in 2012, NineTwoThree Venture Studio has helped launch numerous software products and systems for clients and emerging companies and has been named for two years to the fastest-growing private companies in America on the Inc 5000 list. The studio builds custom products for funded startups and tech brands. As a startup studio that learned what worked from building 50 client apps and 14 startups up to one billion dollars, NineTwoThree operates from a proven playbook to efficiently and cost-effectively build client apps. The studio is actively scaling its footprint across the industrial, financial, healthcare, last-mile delivery, IoT, eCommerce, wellness, and other industries, creating products for the largest brands in the world, as well as funded startups. Learn more by visiting https://www.ninetwothree.co/ and follow the brand on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

