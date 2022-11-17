Personal Care Appliances Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Pune, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal Care Appliances market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Personal Care Appliances market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value.

According to our Researcher latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Personal Care Appliances market size is estimated to be worth USD 16460 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 22540 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during review period.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Conair

Helen of Troy

Koninklijke Philips

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Panasonic

Spectrum Brands

Andis

Colgate

Groupe SEB

Lion

Omron Healthcare

Wahl Clipper

Waterpik Technologies

Segmentation by Types: -

Hair Care Equipment

Hair Removal Equipment

Oral Care Equipment

Segmentation by Applications: -

Hospital

Beauty Salon

Family

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Personal Care Appliances market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

