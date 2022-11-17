Submit Release
Raising the Roof's Toronto Toque Takeover - Thursday November 17th 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in 3 years, Raising the Roof is back selling toques to raise funds for homelessness prevention in Toronto and across Canada. The Toque Campaign is in its 26th year. Raising the Roof is thrilled to be out at TTC and GO stations again this year, raising much needed funds to help prevent and end homelessness in Toronto and Canada.

Dozens of volunteers will be selling the famous RTR toque in support of homelessness prevention and long-term solutions across Canada. RBC has supported Raising the Roof for the past 26 years. RBC Wealth Management staff will be volunteering alongside 11 Raising the Roof Youth Ambassador leaders from across Canada.

Raising the Roof will be selling toques for $20 in Union, Bloor Yonge, St. Clair, North York Centre and King stations, as well as Danforth, Mimico and Port Credit Go Stations. You can also find tables in RBC plaza and Brookfield place.

Media Opportunity:

Raising the Roof staff and Youth Ambassadors will be available to discuss the takeover, the Toque Campaign and Raising the Roof's affordable housing and employment program, Reside. Photos and video are welcome at any of the toque sales locations.

Where does the money go?

Proceeds from the Toque Campaign Raising the Roof's Reside program, a homelessness initiative focusing on restoring vacant dwellings into affordable housing in partnership with social enterprises who use the renovations as a vehicle to train and employ people with barriers to employment in the trades. There have been 3 completed Reside projects in the GTA with more to come in 2023.

Funds will also be directed to youth homelessness prevention organizations across Canada through our granting program. Toque purchases make a real difference in the lives of thousands of Canadians each year.

About Raising the Roof:

Raising the Roof provides national leadership on long-term solutions for the prevention of homelessness through partnerships and collaborations with diverse stakeholders, investment in local communities, and public education. For more information, visit: www.raisingtheroof.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Bellingham
Director of Resource Development + Communications
leslie@raisingtheroof.org
(289) 821-0008


