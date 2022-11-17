Success Starts Within Now Offering New Mental Toughness Training for Athletes

New Mental Toughness Training for Athletes.

OCRACOKE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working on developing mental toughness for young athletes, and all athletes in general is a key piece to the puzzle of their success. Not only their success on the field or court, but in life as well.

“Mental toughness is one of those traits that sticks with you no matter if you remain an athlete or venture out into other areas of life. The reason stems from what it actually means to be mentally tough,” says Eli Straw, Mental Game Coach and owner of Success Starts Within LLC, providing mental training resources to athletes and performers looking to improve their mental game. “Through research, I have found six key areas which make up a mentally tough athlete. These are the top six that encompass all the traits you need to have a strong mind.”

Straw points out that mental toughness as it’s described within athletics is meant to paint the picture of an overall state. Not necessarily one specific skill, but rather a mindset as a whole.

"There isn’t a sport you can play where I wouldn’t bet a coach or someone else hasn’t mentioned the importance of being mentally tough,” he explains. “Yet…it’s not often discussed how such mental toughness can be built."

He adds that there’s no way around it…you will be a better player due to the strengthening of your mindset. “It’s not necessarily that saying you're mentally tough is what increased performance. What does, however, are the mental traits and skills you will develop along the way in order to be mentally tough."

Building mental toughness as an athlete is essential, and Success Starts Within is now offering a new coaching program focused on building mental toughness in sports.

Within this coaching program, you will learn and develop the six key elements that make up mental toughness. Mental game coach, Eli Straw, will help you truly understand each of the six, and show you how to strengthen the skill for yourself.

“There are a tremendous amount of benefits mental toughness will have on not only yourself but your game.” Eli Straw adds. “Being mentally tough is an important trait to develop if you wish to be a successful athlete. And pay close attention to the wording I just used...develop. You must work to develop mental toughness.”

