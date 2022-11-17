United States Frozen Pizza Market Estimated to Reach US$ 8,304 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 6.15%

United States Frozen Pizza

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “United States Frozen Pizza Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on frozen pizza market in United States. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The United States frozen pizza market size reached US$ 5,783 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8,304 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15% during 2022-2027.

Frozen pizza is prepared with yeast flatbread dough with toppings that can be stored for a longer time than conventional pizzas. It has gained widespread popularity in the United States as it can be consumed at any time after reheating. Frozen pizza is half-baked and stored at low temperatures to preserve its nutritional content and flavor, and it offers convenience and longer shelf life than freshly made pizzas. It is extensively used in cafes, hotels, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

Market Trends:

The market in the United States is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverage industry. In line with this, the hectic schedules led by working professionals and inflating disposable income levels are positively influencing the market across the region. Furthermore, the increasing demand for frozen and ready to eat (RTE) food products is catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, several manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovative product variants made using whole wheat, multigrain, and fat- and artificial preservative-free ingredients, thus creating a positive outlook for the market.

United States Frozen Pizza Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, crust type, size, product type, topping and distribution.

Breakup by Crust Type:

• Thin Crust

• Thick Crust

• Stuffed Crust

• Others

Breakup by Size:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Breakup by Product Type:

• Regular Frozen Pizza

• Premium Frozen Pizza

• Gourmet Frozen Pizza

Breakup by Topping:

• Cheese

• Meat

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Breakup by Distribution:

• Food Chain Services

• Modern Trade

• Departmental Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

