Formula Systems Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FORTY) ("Formula" or the "Company"), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.



Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, increased by 8.5% to $636.3 million, compared to $586.3 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated operating income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, increased by 14% to $57.5 million, compared to $50.5 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, increased by 27% to $16.9 million, or $1.09 per fully diluted share, compared to $13.3 million, or $0.85 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022

Consolidated revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased by 11% to $1.94 billion, compared to $1.75 billion in the same period last year.

Consolidated operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased by 45.8% to $216.5 million, compared to $148.4 million in the same period last year. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, included a capital gain realized from the disposition of a Matrix IT Ltd. subsidiary in an amount of $44.2 million. Excluding such impact, consolidated operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased by 16% compared to the same period last year.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased by 69.2% to $66.1 million, or $4.24 per fully diluted share, compared to $39.0 million, or $2.51 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was positively impacted by approximately $17.1 million resulting from the disposition of a subsidiary of Matrix IT Ltd. Excluding such impact, consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased by 25.4% compared to the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2022, Formula held 48.7%, 44.1%, 46.3%, 100%, 50%, 90.1%, 80% and 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd. And ZAP Group Ltd., respectively.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totaled approximately $508.4 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $512.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Total equity as of September 30, 2022, was $1.15 billion (representing 42.6% of the total consolidated statements of financial position), compared to $1.18 billion (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated statements of financial position) as of December 31, 2021.



Declaration of Dividend

Based on the Company’s results, the Company’s board of directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend in an amount of NIS 2.16 per share (approximately $0.63 per share) and in an aggregate amount of approximately NIS 33.1 million (approximately $9.7 million).

The dividend is payable on December 20, 2022, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, as appropriate) on December 5, 2022. The dividend will be paid in New Israeli Shekels with respect to the Company's ordinary shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and American Depositary Receipts traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.



Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2022, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by it, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.

Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders as of September 30, 2022, was equal to $548.5 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization, as of September 30, 2022, was equal to 11.2%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four most recent quarters): below 5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four most recent quarters and excluding a capital gain of $44.2 million realized from the disposition of a Matrix IT Ltd. subsidiary), as of September 30, 2022, was equal to 0.4.

Comments of Management



Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said: “We are very pleased to continue our strong momentum recorded across our entire investment portfolio, reaching all-time third quarter highs across all of our key indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, EBITDA and net income). Our strong third quarter financial results recorded across all our key financial indices reflect the strengths of our investment portfolio business models. Our broad investment portfolio allows us to carefully mitigate the current risks in the IT market, which are mainly the challenging macro-economic environment, as well as the fierce competition over talented IT workforce. We continue our efforts across our entire group to adhere to our core values of innovation, professionalism, agility and transparency, which allow us to continue to create significant value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and contributing to their growth.”

“Matrix reported its best third quarter in history with record-breaking results recorded across all its key financial indices with 85% of the growth deriving from organic growth. We are pleased with Matrix’s continued recognition as a market leader in Israel in the implementation of fastest-growing technologies, such as cloud, cyber, digital, data, DevOps and AI, which enable the company to create significant value for its customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and making their businesses thrive. There is a strong demand in Israel for software services in digital, cloud, cyber, data, and core operating systems—areas in which Matrix is a market leader, and which are at the center of the IT market demand.”

“Sapiens’ revenues reached $119 million, and on a constant currency basis, grew by 8%. Non-GAAP operating income this quarter reached $20.9 million, representing an operating margin of 17.6%, which on a constant currency basis, would have reached 18.9%. Sapiens is still in the early days of an incredible industry transformation as insurance carriers continue to transform their core systems to remain relevant, competitive, and compliant. As a global player with multiple product lines and cloud capabilities and a cost-efficient operating model which combines off-and on-shore delivery capabilities, Sapiens is positioned in a sweet spot to reap the gains of this opportunity.”

“Magic Software reported another record quarter which further adds to its strong 2022 momentum. During the first nine months of 2022, Magic Software reported double digit growth and all-time highs across all of its key indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, EBITDA and net income), which demonstrates the important role that Magic Software plays in its customers’ lifecycles and transformative journeys, as well as the success of its strategy to build a broad business portfolio that creates value for its customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and maximizing their businesses. Magic increased its 2022 revenue guidance for the full year of 2022 for the third time this year to a range of $555 to $565 million from its prior range of $550 to $560 million.”

“Michpal Group continues to realize synergies and monetize on its business model with its revenues for the first nine months of 2022 growing by 24% on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year, to NIS 90 million (approximately $27.8 million) with 38% accounted to organic growth.”

“TSG materialized its strategy of expanding its presence in the Israeli municipal institutions sector by acquiring 51% of the outstanding share capital of E.P.R. Systems Ltd. Headquartered in Israel, E.P.R has over 20 years of experience and serve more than 100 local authorities in Israel. The company offers comprehensive software solutions for municipal institutions primarily to manage all their billing and collection operations for all types of revenues, including taxes, fees and levies and several innovative extension modules. Additionally, E.P.R offers a full scope of expert implementation, application management and hosting services, enabling municipal institutions to execute their digital and business strategies.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues 636,311 586,257 1,938,473 1,746,775 Cost of revenues 482,875 444,617 1,481,200 1,338,636 Gross profit 153,436 141,640 457,273 408,139 Research and development costs, net 18,064 16,796 53,262 49,121 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 77,843 74,390 231,756 210,576 Capital gain from realization of a Matrix IT's subsidiary - - 44,208 - Operating income 57,529 50,454 216,463 148,442 Financial expenses, net 4,629 5,580 13,028 16,623 Income before taxes on income 52,900 44,874 203,435 131,819 Taxes on income 11,405 9,821 44,328 30,014 Income after taxes 41,495 35,053 159,107 101,805 Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net (38 ) (308 ) 575 353 Net income 41,457 34,745 159,682 102,158 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 24,580 21,452 93,628 63,111 Net income attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 16,877 13,293 66,054 39,047 Earnings per share (basic) 1.11 0.87 4.32 2.55 Earnings per share (diluted) 1.09 0.85 4.24 2.51 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 15,296,267 15,289,267 15,294,725 15,289,267 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,531,828 15,396,849 15,507,992 15,366,211





FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 470,459 485,391 Short-term deposits 36,934 25,924 Marketable securities 993 1,142 Trade receivables, net 668,389 696,321 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 71,240 72,118 Inventories 36,067 21,221 Total current assets 1,284,082 1,302,117 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred taxes 40,098 46,364 Other investments, long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 42,017 23,676 Investments in companies accounted for at equity method 26,269 28,900 Property, plants and equipment, net 53,469 56,886 Right-of-use assets 109,838 115,833 Net intangible assets and goodwill 1,134,890 1,174,790 Total long-term assets 1,406,581 1,446,449 TOTAL ASSETS 2,690,663 2,748,566 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loans and credit from banks and others 174,309 175,696 Debentures 60,310 48,455 Current maturities of lease liabilities 41,295 41,655 Trade payables 187,308 205,835 Deferred revenues 123,569 140,660 Employees and payroll accrual 191,278 207,553 Other accounts payable 68,029 80,411 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 17,363 7,773 Put options of non-controlling interests 53,251 39,558 Total current liabilities 916,712 947,596 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 135,064 157,229 Debentures 283,391 205,035 Lease liabilities 77,088 84,839 Other long-term liabilities 12,000 12,183 Deferred taxes 68,375 78,135 Deferred revenues 11,444 17,757 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 20,955 21,644 Put options of non-controlling interests 11,429 31,720 Employees benefit liabilities, net 9,191 12,641 Total long-term liabilities 628,937 621,183 EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 548,493 540,960 Non-controlling interests 596,521 638,827 Total equity 1,145,014 1,179,787 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,690,663 2,748,566



