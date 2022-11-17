Construction Polymer Market Estimated to hit a Worth of US$ 29.8 Bn by year 2026-end on the back of Extensive Usage Across the Construction Sector | Analytical Report by Future Market Insights

By 2026, the APEJ construction polymer market is expected to be worth over US$ 64 Mn. Polyvinyl Chloride to Remain as Leading Trait in the Construction Polymers Market

The global construction polymer market is expected to grow at a robust pace by registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the projection period from 2022 to 2026. The global market is predicted to garner a valuation of around US$ 229,076 Mn in 2022 and reach a net worth of US$ 298,384 Mn by the end of 2026. The range of applications for construction polymers is widely spreading as a result of developments in civil engineering and construction technologies. Some latest trends observed in the market comprise a fair share of the revenue in research and development. Such trends are likely to bolster the construction of polymer demand.



According to FMI analysis, the variation between the BPS values observed in the construction polymers market in H1, 2022 - Outlook over H1, 2022 Projected reflects a decline of 10 units. However, compared to H1, 2021, the market is expected to again witness a decline of 30 BPS in H1 -2022. As per future Market Insight's historical estimations, the global market registered a 5.3% CAGR between 2012 and 2021. The emergence of new materials within the constriction polymers market is leading to the development of substantial potential.

Key Takeaways

Structural polymers and plastic composites have been introduced as crucial materials in terms of their use in the construction industry. The design, technical and structural advantages of these constriction polymers have driven their application in building walls and flooring with maximum strength. Technological advancements within civil engineering and construction technologies are anticipated to propel the application purview of construction polymers.

Cost-effective production, feasible profit margins, and comparatively easy procurement of raw materials are inclining large chemical companies towards construction polymer businesses. The overall competitive landscape in the global construction polymer market remains densely populated by industry leaders from the chemicals and materials sector.

A major population of construction polymer manufacturers in the global market is based in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. As per the recent study projects through 2028, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will represent the largest market for construction polymers. By the end of the forecast period, the APEJ construction polymer market will account for nearly half of the forecast global market value.

Prominent industry leaders from the chemicals & materials sectors are actively participating in the expansion of the global construction polymer market. These prominent companies are committed to testing new and advanced products along with creating advanced polymerized materials for the changing dynamics of the building & construction sector.

Prominent reasons for the change in growth rate accounted for the slow uptake of the market throughout the first half of the forecast period, owed to the strict environmental mandate implemented by the government in order to effectively curb the emission and shifting preferences in the favor of green materials and sustainable products. Further rise in the pricing of raw materials and lockdown in China have impacted the growth outlook.

Despite such challenges, some prospects lead the industry, which incorporates the increasing investment by the government in private sectors and utility infrastructure sectors, which is expected to provide a growth outlook to the market. A significant rise in building construction followed by urbanization is expected to influence market growth.

The utilization of a wide range assortment of materials takes place in flooring, windows, cladding, pipes, membranes, seals, and insulation. Drastic advances are being made in the types of polymers including epoxy resins, polystyrene, polycarbonate, polyethylene, and polypropylene.

In addition, construction companies are known as the key users benefiting from the advances in properties such as flexibility, adhesion to substrates, durability, and water resistance. Overall, the demand for construction polymer is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of around 6.8% through 2026.

Competitive Landscape

The global construction polymer market is on a rise owing to the manufacturers who are investing in the research & development of new valves as per changing industry standards across multiple industry verticals.

Some key players are:

H.B Fuller Company

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay SA

Arkema S.A.

E.I Dupont De Nemours and Company

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

3M Company

Polyone Corporation

BASF SE

Formosa Plastics Corp

Key Segments Covered in Construction Polymer Industry Survey

By Polymer Type:

Epoxy Resins Construction Polymer

Polystyrene Construction Polymer

Polycarbonate Construction Polymer

Polyethylene Construction Polymer

Polyisobutylene Construction Polymer

Polymethylmethacrylate Construction Polymer

Polypropylene Construction Polymer

Polyurethane Construction Polymer

Polyvinylchloride Construction Polymer

Other Construction Polymers

By Application:

Walls

Floorings

Piping

Windows

Roofs

Insulation and Sliding

Glazing

Cladding

Plastic Wraps

Other Applications

By End-User:

Commercial Real Estate Construction

Housing Real Estate Construction

Industrial Construction

Facility Infrastructure

Transportation Infrastructure

Utility Infrastructure

Other Infrastructure





By Construction Activity:

New Construction

Renovation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

More Insights into the Construction Polymer Market

According to FMI analysis, in the upcoming years, North America is anticipated to dominate the overall construction polymer market by accounting for a total revenue of 16.1% in 2022.

Table of Content

1. Global Economic Outlook

2. Global Construction Polymer Market - Executive Summary

3. Global Construction Polymer Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Construction Polymer Market Taxonomy

3.1.2. Global Construction Polymer Market Definition

3.2. Global Construction Polymer Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (000’ tons) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1. Global Construction Polymer Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3. Global Construction Polymer Market Dynamics

3.4. Opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises in the Construction Industry

3.5. World Benchmark Plastics / Steel in 2015

3.6. Cost Structure

To be continued…!

