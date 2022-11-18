Zyston’s Free Risk Assessment Tool Helps Businesses Assess Current Status of Their IT Security Program

CyberCAST Snapshot, Zyston’s free Risk Assessment tool is invaluable for diagnosing a company’s security program and finding out what needs urgent attention.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s business world, the cost---and the risks---of doing business are greater than ever. Technology continues to transform business efficiency, productivity, growth, revenues and how organizations do what they do. With warp speed technology comes tremendous risk. IT Security has never been more critical.

Zyston, the innovative and cutting-edge managed security service, cites global stats, which show an alarming and exponential increase in cybercrime. The FBI estimates of a 70% year-on-year growth in cybercrime, not only due to the sophistication of technology in business, but the massive increase in IoT devices and surging workplace trends in remote work and virtual environments. McAfee estimates that global cybercrime costs the economy over $1 trillion each year.

There is an essential need for effective security risk assessment to identify, assess, and implement key security controls in business applications, and also focus on preventing application security defects and vulnerabilities.

According to Mark Coltharp, Zyston’s EVP Client Solutions, “Carrying out a risk assessment allows an organization to view the application portfolio holistically supporting a company in making informed resource allocation, tooling, and security control implementation decisions. Risk assessment is a critical key to an organization’s risk management.

“And considering the widespread shortage of cybersecurity talent, organizations must leverage every tool at their disposal to improve their defensive and offensive security stance. It is also vital to ensure that the business is putting its resources in the right places,” Coltharp adds.

It is why Snapshot, Zyston’s free Risk Assessment tool is invaluable for understanding the current state of a company’s security program and to gain insight into what’s doing well vs. what should be addressed immediately.

CyberCAST Snapshot is a self-administered, high-level introductory tool that enables instant, deep, and meaningful insights into an organization’s security risk and security program maturity. Snapshot is a lightweight free version of Zyston’s CyberCAST Risk Assessment. It’s important, it’s revealing, and it’s easy. By answering a few questions about the organization, within 15 minutes, Zyston’s innovative and free Risk Assessment Tool outlines a snapshot assessment that highlights infosec program maturity and areas of improvement.

“Zyston’s approach is different,” Coltharp says with enthusiasm. “Our CyberCAST Snapshot is security assessment, simplified! The results are delivered as a score, calculated based on risk, and benchmarked against overall risk in the company’s industry niche.

“Zyston is also different because we are business and customer-centric. We understand the unique challenges organizations face in today’s complex threat environment and we customize! Our methodologies are individualized to each customer’s specific requirements and designed to mature over time.”

For more information about Zyston’s Free Risk Assessment, visit http://www.zyston.com/cybercast-snapshot

