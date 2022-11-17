Chosen Diagnostics Expands Leading Patent Position for Necrotizing Enterocolitis
NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chosen Diagnostics Inc (CDI) announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent, No. 11,493,515, for a noninvasive biomarker test that more accurately diagnoses a potentially fatal condition in premature infants. The patent, assigned to LSU Health, will support the ongoing efforts to develop a diagnostic biomarker test for necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) called NECDetect. Additional patent applications are pending in Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, and China.
The USPTO issuance strengthens the company’s intellectual property position and coverage for the company’s diagnostic product candidate, NECDetect. An Express License for Faculty Startups (ELFS) agreement, executed between LSU Health and Chosen Diagnostics Inc, grants the company the exclusive license to this portfolio of patent and patent applications. It covers the key products and creates shareholder value by giving CDI both the freedom to operate and significant product differentiation.
“This patent is an important step in encouraging commercial opportunity towards meaningful change in clinical care within the neonatal intensive care units. This spinout has shown strong commitment on all fronts to improving how we diagnose and manage NEC in the NICU population,” says Steven Spedale, MD, Chief of Neonatology at Woman’s Hospital of Baton Rouge.
According to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NEC is the most common, gastrointestinal disease affecting newborn infants. The lining of the intestine becomes inflamed and the tissue dies. Healthcare providers consider this disease as a medical and surgical emergency. NEC continues to be one of the leading causes of illness and death among preterm infants. Up to forty percent of infants with NEC die from the disease. Surgical survivors require lifelong care. X-rays are now used to diagnose advanced disease, but their sensitivity can be as low as 44%. Conversely, in published studies the noninvasive NECDetect biomarker panel demonstrated sensitivity in the range of 93% true positives and 95% true negatives in diagnosing the disease.
“The issued patent and additional PCTs filed in different global markets are important milestones for developing NECDetect. We are pleased with NECDetect’s commercialization development to date and are excited about its potential to address unmet needs for emergency care of preemies,” notes Sunny Kim, PhD, CEO of Chosen Diagnostics. “Necrotizing enterocolitis continues to be a devastating disease for preemie babies who require long hospital stays.”
CDI has been awarded $3M in SBIR/STTR grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. NECDetect’s development was fast-tracked with a Breakthrough Device Designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
About Chosen Diagnostics
Chosen Diagnostics, Inc is a private, US -based diagnostic company recognized for its innovative work in the gastrointestinal space. The company’s proprietary assays are being developed synergistically with experts to provide new and innovative ways to diagnosis necrotizing enterocolitis and other gastrointestinal diseases in preemies. To learn more about Chosen Diagnostics, please visit http://www.chosendiagnostics.com/ or follow us on Twitter.
Gail Page
Chosen Diagnostics Inc
+1 512-587-8070
email us here