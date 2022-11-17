Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Shows Increasing Demand To Be Observed In The Coming Decade With CAGR of 13.4%.

Telerehabilitation Systems

A telerehabilitation system is the equipment used for treatment in substance abuse, and application in educational services and mental health programs.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telerehabilitation Systems Market Size Projections :

The telerehabilitation systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 201.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

A telerehabilitation system is the equipment used for treatment in substance abuse, and application in educational services and mental health programs. Telerehabilitation services help medical professionals to analyze, supervise, consult, and diagnose diseases. Telerehabilitation services can be provided by healthcare service providers in medical branches such as physiotherapy.

The increasing number of disability cases is expected to drive the growth of the global telerehabilitation systems market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Central Government and Disability Census in India, in 2016, around 26.8 million people were disabled, which represented 2.21% of the total population.

Profiles of the Top Leaders: Reflexion Health, Inc., 270 Vision Ltd., CoRehab srl, Hinge Health, Inc., SWORD Health, S.A., MIRA Rehab Limited, re.flex, Neuro Rehab VR, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies S.L., Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Tyromotion GmbH, Brontes Processing Ltd., Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, Rehametrics, Geminus-Qhom, MindMaze, DIH Medical, and Doctor Kinetic.

Market Dynamics:

The study also covers market status, share, future patterns, development rate, deals, SWOT examination, channels, merchants, and improvement gets ready for anticipated year between 2021-2027. It aims to strategically analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

• Telerehabilitation Systems Market industry diagram

• Up and Downstream industry investigation

• Economy effect features diagnosis

• Channels and speculation plausibility

• Market contest by Players

• Improvement recommendations examination

Key Features Of The Study:

• This report provides in-depth analysis of the global telerehabilitation systems market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2022-2028, considering 2021 as the base year

• It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

• This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players

• It profiles key players in the global telerehabilitation systems market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, key developments, and strategies

Detailed Segmentation:

Global telerehabilitation systems market, By Application:

Cardio-pulmonary

Neurology

Orthopedic

Others

Global telerehabilitation systems market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

