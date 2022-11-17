Custom Luxury Homebuilder Riverbend Homes Group Celebrating 8 Years in Business

One of Texas' best in designing and building custom homes has reached a new milestone.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) (https://www.sba.gov/), 70 percent of all businesses fail within the first five years of opening its doors. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent customer service, representatives with Riverbend Homes Group are proud to announce that it is celebrating eight years of building custom luxury homes in Austin, Texas.

Riverbend Homes, which has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country, has developed a distinct approach to home building that puts its clients' needs and desires as its top priority.

The company celebrating eight years of building homes in Austin, Texas comes on the heels of the company going green. Riverbend Homes Group owner Ben Neely said the company has standardly moved to spray foam insulation in all of its homes, something that once was considered a premium "because of how energy efficient it makes your home, because of how airtight it makes it, so you're HVAC system doesn't have to work so hard."

Neely went on to point out that the company has also started pre-wiring for Solar panels on every home, so homeowners can easily add them if they're not within the budget. But that’s not all. In an effort to continue being a leader in new home construction science, its standard home package now includes things typically referred to as add-ons with other builders.

Being able to understand the homeowners' vision and to bring it to life, according to Neely, is a big part of the Riverbend Difference.

Riverbend Homes Group is a flat-fee builder and helps owners have full control over their budget.

"One major problem in the home building industry is cost-plus contracts,” said Riverbend Homes Group Owner Ben Neely. “A cost-plus contract is where the owners and builder agree upon a percentage management fee and add that to every cost along the way.”

Neely explained that builders do this when they do not want to put in the time to accurately budget a home.

“It’s an easy way to win a job as it usually sounds like the home will cost less,” Neely pointed out before adding, “However, with cost plus contracts, the goals of the homebuilder and the homeowner are not aligned. Homeowners want everything to cost as little as possible, while the owner wants to maximize profits. Builders will probably want to use bids that are more expensive to maximize the profit they make, and owners want to keep costs predictable and affordable.”

About Riverbend Homes Group

Riverbend Homes Group is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

