Insights Into The Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market 2021 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Report 2022” forecasts the OOC market is expected to reach $177.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 28.5%. The organ-on-chip (OOC) market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 and reach $350.8 million in 2030.

The key drivers of the organ on chip market include increasing demand for personalized medicine.

Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Trends

Human organs-on-chips (OOCs) are miniaturized versions of lungs, livers, kidneys, heart, brain, intestines and other vital human organs embedded in a chip. With advances in OOC technology, drug regulatory bodies have started testing OOCs for their reliability and their use as an alternative to animal testing.

Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Overview

The organ-on-chip (OOC) market consists of sales of organs-on-chips by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture organs-on-chips used for drug development, toxicity testing, and personalized medicine research. Organs-on-chips (OOCs) are small plastic devices with biocompatible microfluidic chambers containing multiple live human cells in a 3D culture that simulate key physiological functions of body organs. Organs-on-chips that mimic the organ level physiology of humans are a promising alternative to animal models.

Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Organ – Lung-On-Chip, Heart-On-Chip, Liver-On-Chip, Intestine-On-Chip, Kidney-On-Chip, Skin-On-Chip, Blood-Brain-Barrier-On-Chip, Other Organ Models

· By Application – Toxicology Research, Drug Discovery, Molecular Biology, Disease Modelling, Food Safety, Other Applications

· By End User – Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academics, Food & Beverages, Other Commercial Industries

· By Products & Services – Devices, Testing Services

· By Type of Material – Polymer, PDMS, Glass, Silicon

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Emulate Inc., Mimetas BV, AxoSim Inc., Nortis Inc., TissUse GmbH

