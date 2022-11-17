Global Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market 2021 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Report 2022” forecasts the marketing research and analysis services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to nearly $80.91 billion by 2025. The marketing research and analysis services market size is then expected to grow to $98.83 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The rise of data-driven firms and e-commerce companies will significantly drive and fuel the marketing research and analysis services on a global basis.

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Trends

Marketing research and analysis services companies are increasingly using advanced research technologies such as eye-tracking technology to generate consumer insights. Marketing research and analysis services companies are increasingly focusing on scrutinizing the emotional connection of customers with products. Market researchers are collecting and analyzing unconscious reactions of the customers’ brain through neuromarketing tools, such as emotion measurement, eye tracking, and other implicit priming tests. Eye-tracking technology is helpful for gauging consumer reaction towards products, without any bias or errors. This technology is used in studying consumer behavior during shopping, where researchers can capture actual reaction and time spent gazing at a particular product or a group, which allows researchers to provide unbiased insights.

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Overview

The marketing research and analysis services market consists of sales of marketing research and analysis services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in systematical gathering, recording, tabulating, and presenting marketing data. Market research and analysis services include marketing & management analytics and consumer insights.

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Type- Quantitative Research, Qualitative Research

· By Research Source –Primary Research, Secondary Research

· By End-Use Industry – Media And Broadcasting, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Non-Durables, Advertising, Consumer Durables, Wholesale & Retail, Public Administration, Telecommunications And ICT, Financial And Insurance Activities, Automotive, Research Institutes, Tourism, Travel and Recreation

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Nielsen Holdings plc, Gartner, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Kantar, Ipsos Group S.A.

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth marketing research and analysis services market research.

