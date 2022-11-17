Biogas Market To Grow at CAGR of 4.92% During 2022-2027

Biogas Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Biogas Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global biogas market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.92% during 2022-2027. Biogas, commonly also known as biomethane, is a mixture of gases produced from the breakdown of organic matter by microorganisms, including food scraps and animal waste. It is a renewable fuel produced primarily containing methane, carbon dioxide, and water vapor. Since biogas forms in the absence of oxygen via anaerobic digestion, it is burnt in the presence of oxygen, which releases energy. This biogas energy can be used for different purposes, such as transportation fuel, heating, electricity generation, and cooking gas.

Biogas Market Growth:

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for clean energy across the globe. This can be attributed to the rapid depletion of fossil fuels and increasing carbon emissions. The paradigm shift towards the use of renewable energy for electric power generation and vehicle fuel applications is positively impacting the market demand. In line with this, stringent government regulations supporting green energy are also creating lucrative opportunities for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income of the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Players Included in Global Biogas Market Research Report:

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Engie SA

• EnviTec Biogas AG

• Gasum Oy

• Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (Hitachi Zosen Corporation)

• IES BIOGAS srl

• PlanET Biogas Group GmbH

• Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

• TotalEnergies SE

• Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

• WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH

• Xebec Adsorption Inc

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Feedstock:

• Livestock Manure

• Sewage

• Food Waste

• Crop Residues

• Energy Crops

Breakup by Application:

• Electricity Generation

• Biofuel Production

• Heat Generation

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

