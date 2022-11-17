Global Wipes Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Wipes Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Wipes Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "Wipes Global Market Report 2022”, the wipes market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.70 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% since 2015. The global wipes market is expected to grow from $15.70 billion in 2020 to $19.29 billion in 2025 at a rate of 4.2%. The wipes market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 and reach $23.04 billion in 2030. Increasing consumer hygiene awareness to drive the market for wipes during the forecast period. Wipes are used to keep residences and surroundings clean and sanitary.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of wipes market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5269&type=smp

Key Trends In The Wipes Market

Companies in the wipes market are developing biodegradable wipes using eco-friendly raw materials such as cellulose and wood pulp. These raw materials are primarily used in the wetlaid and airlaid manufacturing processes. Both cellulose and wood pulp are mostly sourced from geopolitically stable countries, in contrast to the petroleum based raw materials which have a less stable supply chain. For instance, in May 2021, Coterie, a baby care brand launched a new wipe made from 100% plant-based biodegradable and compostable materials. Also, in December 2020, Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies launched biodegradable baby wipes, Huggies Pure Biodegradable. The product is made using 100% natural fibers. Further, in June 2019, Glatfelter, a maker of airlaid and wetlaid nonwovens for wipes applications, introduced an entirely plastic-free wipe with a greener footprint than similar products made using spunlaced and airlaid processes. Similarly, Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has developed a new Carded Airlaid Carded (CAC) line to create a fully biodegradable cellulose-based three-layer nonwoven for wipes. Along with cellulose, the fabric also includes viscose and pulp making it sustainable and biodegradable.

Overview Of The Wipes Market

The wipes market consists of revenues generated by companies that are engaged in selling and manufacturing of wipes and related services that are used in the personal, household, and industrial sectors.

Learn more on the global wipes market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wipes-market

Wipes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Disposable wipes, Non-Disposable Wipes

• By Product: Baby, Facial & Cosmetic, Hand & Body, Flushable, Other Products

• By Application: Household Sector, Industrial Sector, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global wipes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Kimberly Clark Corporation, Essity AB, Procter and Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Unicharm International

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Wipes Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides wipes global market forecast and an overview of wipes global market. The market report analyzes wipes global market size, wipes global market growth drivers, wipes global market segments, wipes global market major players, wipes market growth across geographies, and wipes market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The wipes market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sanitary-paper-product-global-market-report

Toiletries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/toiletries-global-market-report

Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facial-tissues-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model