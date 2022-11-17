Transportation Management System Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Transportation Management System Market Size was valued at $2192.74 M in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5069.98 M by 2027, growing at around a CAGR of 14.91%.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transportation Management System Market Size is forecast to reach $23.36 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2022-2027. The transportation management system is a part of enterprise resource planning which is a subset of supply chain management through which enterprises are able to plan effectively for in- shipment of route planning documentation and others. Transportation management allows tracking freight that’s on the road and even receiving alerts to any transit exceptions or unforeseen delays from one location. The increasing complexities of logistics & transportation have resulted in connected warehouses to new mileage delivery services which ultimately increases the value and presence of TMS, transforming the old industry into an exciting place to drive change in community development. An increase in demand for consumer goods leads along with the usage of cloud computing to a greater requirement of trade and transportation accomplishing the need for fleet management.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Transportation-Management-System-Market-Research-500516

Key Takeaways

1. As the global demand for agricultural seeds is rising consistently, transportation management in the agricultural industry becomes even more vital in ensuring the agricultural production and food supply chain runs smoothly to prevent shortages across the world.

2. The Transportation Management Systems Market Size is witnessing significant growth in the U.S. due to the advent of Solar PV and wind power technologies, both of which are recognized for their intermittent nature and also account for a large portion of the renewable energy potential in the United States. The problem necessitates the development of more efficient battery energy storage devices.

3. Leading transport management solution providers in the U.S. are offering a multi-modal, automated solution through cloud-based services which helps organizations gain control of load planning/optimization, load tendering, carrier selection, shipping, tracking, freight audit and allocation of inbound and outbound shipments. These factors are increasing the transportation management system market share.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500516

Segmental Analysis:

Transportation Management System Market Segment Analysis - By Organization Size: The SMEs is growing at a significant CAGR of 19.36 % in the forecast period. In the transportation management system market, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) category is expected to dominate and hold the largest market share. The transportation management software and services help SMEs improve overall business productivity by offering concise information with a faster response time. Implementing these applications in SMEs through cloud-based services can also help with tracking deliveries in real-time, increasing customer service and increasing supply chain management along with fleet management ultimately increasing the transportation management system market share. As digitalization affects the contours of organizations across industries, the concept of small and medium-sized business models is destined to take on many new connotations.

Transportation Management System Market Segment Analysis - By Offerings: The transportation management system for solution market was valued at $5,819.85 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach $14424.46 Mn by 2027, growing at around a CAGR of 16.27% during 2022-2027. The solution is sub-segmented into traffic & route management, order management, audit, rating, billing, payment & claims management, fleet monitoring & tracking, staff management, warehouse, hub & yard management, reporting & analytics and others. A transportation management solution acts as a logistics platform that uses technology to help businesses plan, execute and optimize the physical movement of goods, both incoming and outgoing, ensuring that the shipment is compliant and proper documentation is available.

Transportation Management System Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Transportation Management System Industry in the North American region held a significant market share of 34% in 2020. U.S. Transportation Management System Market Size was valued at $2192.74 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5069.98 Mn by 2027, growing at around a CAGR of 14.91% during 2022-2027. The growth of the U.S. Transportation Management System is majorly attributed to factors like the exceptional growth of e-commerce in the US which subsequently surged online purchases and raised retail sales. In order to fulfill the growing demand, distributors, retailers and manufacturers are adopting robust TMS for managing customer expectations and streamlining the shipping process, while making it easier for businesses to manage and optimize their transportation operations.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Transportation Management System Industry are -

1. ESPI Metals

2. Triveni Interchem

3. Yogi Dye Chem Industries

4. Parekh Industries

5. American Element



Click on the following link to buy the Transportation Management System Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500516

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Industrial Motors Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7383/industrial-motors-market-report.html

B. Automotive Motors Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Motors-Market-Research-501037



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062