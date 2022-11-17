Functional Flours Market Size to Hit US$82.9 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Products Enhances the Global Product Demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Functional Flours Market Size is estimated to reach $82.9 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Functional flour is hydro-thermally treated as specialty flours and it is used in a variety of applications in the food and beverage industry. It is primarily produced from maize, rice, wheat and others and is mostly used in bakery products like bread-making, cakes, snacks, culinary products, nutrition and many others. Functional flour is known to improve the texture, appearance and nutritional profile of added products. They have certain properties like protein-rich and gluten-free, making them specialty flour like wheat flour. It also has binding properties like hot and cold binding. It is categorized into different types, depending on the raw material used.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Functional Flours Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increasing demand for nutritious food and growing health concern among consumers, thereby propelling the growth of Functional Flours market size in this region.

2. The global demand for Functional Flours is anticipated to increase owing to the rising demand for functional foods such as ready-to-eat or on-the-go food products and the growing use of Functional Flours in the bakery industry.

3. However, disruption in the supply chain and unavailability of raw materials may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Functional Flours Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Functional Flours Market Segment Analysis - by Raw Material : The Functional Flours Market based on raw materials can be further segmented into Non-Food Applications, Bakery Products, Noodles and Pasta and others. Wheat held a dominant market share in 2021. The use of wheat in various bakery products due to its impressive properties such as structure building, lipid absorption and others is one of the major reasons for its popularity.

Functional Flours Market Segment Analysis - by Type : Functional Flours Market based on the types can be further segmented into Speciality Flour, Fortified Flour and Pre-Cooked Flour. The Pre-Cooked Flour segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. There is growing demand for ready-to-eat products such as noodles and pasta due to the variety of ranges available in this category.

Functional Flours Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Functional Flours Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Functional Flours Industry are -

1. Cargill, Incorporated

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Bunge Limited

4. Associated British Foods plc

5. General Mills Inc.

