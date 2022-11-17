Body Butter Market 2022-2030: Positive Impact Of Beauty And Personal Care On Self-Esteem And Social Interaction

Reports And Data

The Global Body Butter Market size was USD 1.87 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Body Butter Market size was USD 1.87 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by the growing need for removing sticky makeup and reducing stretch marks and scars.

The essential fatty acids in body butter enhance the skin's elasticity and help with removing makeup. In addition to moisturizing the skin, body butter is used to form a protective barrier to lock in moisture, making it easy to remove makeup and even waterproof mascara with little effort. Body butter contains antioxidants and fatty acids that enhance collagen production in skin cells. In addition, these are increasingly used to remove makeup and even fade wrinkles on the face caused by aging and pollution. Growing benefits of body butter surpass those of traditional body lotions as they nourish the skin and prevent it from getting dry. The antioxidants present in body butter also prevent premature aging of the skin caused by free radicals.

Furthermore, they protect the skin from harsh sunlight, dry air, dirt, and other toxins. As a result, the majority of skin-protection cream manufacturers include body butter such as cocoa butter, mango butter, and kokum butter in their products, which results in market revenue growth during the forecast period. On 2 February 2022 for instance, Unsun Cosmetics launched the first full-body moisturizer with SPF, Hydrating Full Coverage Body Lotion, and the first product without SPF, Face & Body Healing Butter.

The Face and Body Healing Butter are formulated with eight ingredients, including three West African medicinal oils: baobab, bissap, and touloucouna. It is formulated to moisturize, soothe irritation, and eliminate free radical stressors. The Hydrating Full Coverage Body Lotion contains SPF-30 and is water-resistant for 80 minutes. It is intended to leave skin glowing, moisturized, hydrated, and UV protected.

Top Profiled in the Global Body Butter Market Report:

• The Procter & Gamble Company,

• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.,

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited,

• Galderma S.A.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

• Shea Butter

• Mango Butter

• Almond Butter

• Cocoa Butter

• Olive Butter

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Moisturizing

• Refreshing

• Others

By End-use Outlook

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Body Butter Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Body Butter industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Body Butter market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Body Butter market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

