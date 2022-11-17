Veterinary Telehealth Market 2022 Recent Scope, Segmentation, Growth Overview and Emerging Trends in the Market
Veterinary Telehealth Market 2022: Overview, Demand, Top Players, Driving Factors, Prospect, Current Trends, Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Analysis By 2030NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Veterinary Telehealth Market crossed US$ 146.92 million in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 569.24 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period
The increasing prevalence of diabetes, kidney diseases, spinal disc problems, and animal blood pressure is fueling the market. For instance, diabetes mellitus is a common endocrine disease in dogs and cats, occurring in about 1 of every 300 patients. Moreover, kidney problems in dogs can be acute or chronic. Chronic kidney disease happens slowly over time and is most common in older dogs, whereas acute kidney failure occurs quickly over several days.
Key companies profiled in this research study are:
• Airvet.
• GuardianVets
• TeleVet
• TeleTails
• VitusVet
• FirstVet
• PetDesk
• Whiskers Worldwide, LLC
Veterinary Telehealth Market Segmentation:
Animal Type:
• Feline
• Canine
• Bovine
• Swine
• Equine
• Others
Service Type:
• Telemedicine
• Teleconsulting
• Telemonitoring
• Others
Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South & Central America
• Middle East & Africa
The reports cover key developments in the Veterinary Telehealth Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.
Business Market Insights dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.
