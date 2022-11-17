Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Smart Insulin Pens Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2022”, the smart insulin pens market share is predicted to reach a value of $85.82 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% since 2015. The global smart insulin pens market is expected to grow from $85.82 million in 2020 to $119.4 million in 2025 at a rate of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes which is expected to drive the demand for smart insulin pens. The smart insulin pens market is expected to grow from $119.4 million in 2025 to $164.25 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Rising numbers of diabetic cases will continue to be a driver of this market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Smart Insulin Pens Market

The companies in the market are increasingly investing in improving smart insulin pens, to ease the burden of diabetes self-management and improve patient outcomes. The companies in the market are investing in developing smart insulin pens that calculate personalized doses, track glucose continuously and connects with apps of smartphones to visualize the data. In 2019, Novo Nordisk and Abbott partnered to integrate insulin dose data into the digital health tools which aims at connecting key technologies such as continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pens thus simplifying diabetes management. The NovoPen 6 and the NovoPen Echo Plus pens will be able to connect to the Dexcom G6 CGM and the Diasend diabetes management platform (Glooko). In 2019, Companion Medical announced that the Bluetooth-enabled InPen which takes away the guesswork from dosing of insulin with an in-app bolus calculator that uses precise carbohydrate ratios and correction factors and calculates the personalized insulin doses. This enhances the ease of usage of smart insulin pens which is expected to boost the market.

Overview Of The Smart Insulin Pens Market

The smart insulin pens market consists of sales of smart insulin pens and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture smart insulin pens. Smart insulin pens are insulin delivery devices that keep track of the volume, time, and type of dosage. These devices may also perform tasks such as generating reports to be shared with healthcare professionals. The companies engaged in manufacturing smart insulin pens invest in the designing and manufacturing of first- and second-generation smart insulin pens which are either reusable or pre-filled for the application of delivering an accurate insulin dose to manage Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. The revenue generated by these companies is through sales of these pens to hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: First Generation Pens, Second Generation Pens (Bluetooth Enabled, USB Connected)

• By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Home Care Settings

• By Usability: Prefilled, Reusable

• By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes

• By Geography: The global smart insulin pens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Companion Medical, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamesco Co. Ltd., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Digital Medics Pvt

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides smart insulin pens global market research and an overview of smart insulin pens global market. The market report analyzes smart insulin pens global market size, smart insulin pens global market growth drivers, smart insulin pens global market trends, smart insulin pens market segments, smart insulin pens market major players, smart insulin pens market growth across geographies, and smart insulin pens market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

