Home Audio Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to Reach $45.66 billion by 2027

Global Home Audio Equipment Market is estimated to generate $45.66 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Home Audio Equipment Market is estimated to generate $45.66 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing number of smart homes in developing countries, rising incomes, and increasing affordability of sophisticated audio equipment have provided great impetus to the growth of this market, especially in the cases of amplifiers, receivers, speakers, and other home stereo equipment which are used by everybody across consumer segments. The report Home Audio Equipment Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, its key segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Home Audio Equipment Market highlights the following areas –

• Microphone is the fastest-growing segment by components in this market owing to increased sales of electronic gadgets, rapid growth in the entertainment industry, low cost, and a wide variety of applications.

• Soundbars will be the fastest-growing segment in this market with a CAGR of about 9.01% due to their energy efficiency, low cost, and advanced audio capabilities.

• APAC region holds the largest market share at 29% due to rapid economic growth, expansion of end-user industries in emerging economies especially China and India, and a massive increase in the number of smart homes as these countries transition from low income to middle-income economies.

Segmental Analysis:

• Among the components of Audio Systems, microphones are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.23% in the forecast period of 2022-2027. Flexibility in placement and setup, increased sales of smartphones, tables and other such devices, and growing consumer demand for music on the go are the key factors that are propelling the growth of microphones in the Home Audio Equipment market.

• The Home Audio Equipment market can be classified into many segments according to product type such as Speakers, Soundbars, Receivers and others. Among the, Soundbars are projected to have the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.01% in the forecast period of 2022-2027.

• The Home Audio Equipment market in the APAC region will account for the highest share at 29% in 2021. The factors that are propelling the growth of the Home Audio Equipment market in APAC are rising demand of smart homes in emerging economies, surging purchasing power, and changing customer preferences.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Home Audio Equipment Industry are -

1. BOSE Corporation

2. Boston Acoustics

3. Sony

4. Yamaha

5. Pioneer

