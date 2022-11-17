Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Organic Soft Drinks Market 2022 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2022”, the organic soft drinks market share is predicted to reach a value of $5.30 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $5.30 billion in 2020 to $7.64 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing health consciousness which is expected to drive the demand for organic soft drinks. The organic soft drinks market is expected to grow from $7.64 billion in 2025 to $10.68 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increase in the awareness of fitness among people and the growing number of health-conscious consumers are expected to drive the market for organic soft drinks during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Organic Soft Drinks Market

Organic soft drinks manufacturers are increasingly offering cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp based organic soft drinks due to the rise in customer demand for these products. CBD organic soft drinks are derived from cannabidiol which is extracted from the leaves and flowers of marijuana plants. CBD offers many health benefits such as reducing anxiety, inflammation, enhances mood, and relieves pain. CBD infused foods usually contain vitamins and minerals which make them attractive to consumers. For instance, Waayb Organics LLC offers certified organic CBD products including CBD infused sparkling water where organic soluble CBD is mixed with carbonated Rocky Mountain water and organic essences. Similarly, in 2018, US based organic smoothie company Root Blends launched, CBD smoothie kits in collaboration with functional botanicals.

Overview Of The Organic Soft Drinks Market

The organic soft drinks market consists of sales of organic soft drinks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce such beverages from natural sweeteners or other wholesome ingredients. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Organic Soft Drinks Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Organic Soft Fruit Drinks, Organic Soda Pops, Other Product Types

• By Distribution: Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store

• By Packaging: Plastic, Glass, Paperboard, Metal

• By Geography: The global organic soft drinks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Berrywhite, Honest Tea, Luscombe, Phoenix Organics, Galvanina, Bionade, Hain Celestial Group, Suja Life

Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides organic soft drinks global market analysis and an overview of organic soft drinks global market.

