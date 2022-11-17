Sleeping Bags Market is Likely to Reflect Progressive Growth to hit a Revenue of US$ 1.65 Bn in 2022 and is Estimated to Reach US$ 3.05 Bn by 2032 at an Expected CAGR of 6.3% - Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America dominates the Sleeping Bags Market, with a 50 percent market share during the forecast period. Jack Wolfskin, AMG Group Vaude and Johnson outdoors are some prominent sleeping bag manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sleeping bags market stands at US$ 1.65 Bn as of now, and is expected to reach US$ 3.05 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032.



The key factors driving the sleeping bags include increasing popularity of the outdoor recreational activities, growing awareness regarding rock climbing, and camping sites being vigorously promoted on online platforms and social media channels. Online platforms have mushroomed at a much better rate than before herein. As such, several manufacturers are using them to sell their sleeping bags. The prominent players in this regard include Columbia Sportswear, AMG Group, V F Corp, Big Agnes, Oase Outdoors, Johnson Outdoors, Vaude, Exxel Outdoors, Gelert, and – not to forget – Snugpak and Jarden.

The key participants mentioned above are emphasizing on innovation for strengthening the foothold in sleeping bags market. They are engaging in organic as well as inorganic modes of expansion. They include mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, new product launch, and likewise.

Request Sample PDF: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8285

Future Market Insights has etched these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Sleeping Bags Market’. It has its entire team of experts in the form of analysts and consultants for this execution. The bottom-up approach has been used, so that every minute detail could be captured. Inorganic expansion is likely to go a long way toward sustainability of market.

The synthetic fill could be further categorized into thermolite, polarguard, and likewise. The major advantage of a synthetic fill is that it tends to keep the user warm even if it gets wet. This is due to the fact that moisture stays confined between the synthetic fibers in place of inside them. Also, synthetic bags get dried easily. All that needs to be done is – expose them to the sun for an hour or so. Additionally, with youth vying for sleeping bags, there wouldn’t be anything to hold the sleeping bags market back in the near future.

Key Takeaways from Sleeping Bags Market

With North America housing hordes of professional mountaineers and rock climbers, it’s expected to hold a significant market share in the sleeping bags market in the forecast period. As of now, it holds more than 50% of the overall market share.

Europe holds more than 20% of the market share on the similar grounds.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the sleeping bags market due to the end-users preferring sports and fitness activities. The situation is expected to take a voracious turn in the forecast period.





Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8285

Competitive Landscape

Snugpak has its range of sleeping bags including Softie® 3, Softie ® 6, Softie ® 9, Softie ® 10, Softie ® 12, Softie ® 15, Softie ® Antarctica, Softie ® Elite 1, Special Forces System, and likewise.

Jarden Custom has its ‘Coleman Stratus Fleece Sleeping Bag’, which does keep one warm even in temperatures as low as 50 degree Fahrenheit. The ZipPlow system does plow away fabric for preventing snagging at the time of zipping.

“With the number of outdoor enthusiasts rising at an alarm rate, the global sleeping bags market is bound to grow at an exponential rate in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report Cover?

The research study is based on demography (male, female, and unisex), by insulation type (synthetic and down), by size (kinds, long, and regular), by shape (mummy shape and rectangular shape), and by sales channel (multi brand stores, independent retailers, supermarket/hypermarket, online sales, company website, 3 rd party online sales, and specialty stores.

party online sales, and specialty stores. The fact that a sleeping bag could act as a lightweight, portable bedding to someone sleeping outside, say – while trekking, camping, climbing, or hill walking. The major functionality is that of offering warmth and thermal insulation through down or synthetic insulation is expected to help the market witness a major overhaul in the sleeping bags market in the forecast period.

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sleeping-bags-market

Key Segments Covered in the Sleeping Bags Industry Report

Demography:

Male

Female

Unisex





Insulation Type:

Down

Synthetic

Size:

Kids

Long

Regular





Shape:

Rectangular Shape

Mummy Shape

Sales Channel:

Multi Brand Stores

Independent retailers

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Sales

Company Website

3rd party Online Sales

Specialty stores





Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

To Buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8285

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

4. Global Sleeping Bags Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume(Mn units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume(Mn units) Projections, 2022-2032

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Consumer Product Market Insights Landscape:

Fabric Stain Remover Market Size: The global fabric stain remover market is currently valued at around US$ 10 Bn and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 14.56 Bn by the end of 2030.

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market Share: The surface water sports equipment market caters to a niche category. Followers of water sports are rising, but gradually.

Outdoor TV Market Demand: The outdoor TV market is expected to register moderate growth between 2020 and 2030. Outdoor televisions (TV) have become increasingly popular in the past few years.

Agriculture Nets Market Growth: Global agriculture net market to register a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2030. Agricultural activities are based on detailed effort toward preserving the crops.

Curling Irons Market Outlook: The global curling irons market size is projected to reach US$ 2.3 Bn in 2022. Surging demand for economy-range multi-functional hair styling tools is expected to drive sales at a healthy 7.1% CAGR over the assessment period, boosting the market valuation to US$ 3.7 Bn in 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com