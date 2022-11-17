Metal Forging Market to Touch USD 130.51 Billion by 2028, Recording a CAGR of 6.34% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Metal Forging Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Raw Material (Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Nickel-Based Alloys, Titanium), Type (Closed-die Forging, Open-die Forging, Ring Rolling), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Power, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Metalworking) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Metal Forging Market Information By Type, End-Use Industry and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.34% CAGR to reach USD 130.51 Billion by 2028.

Market Scope:

When metal is forged, it is deformed using compressive pressures to create a desired shape. Forcing the metal into the desired form, this method employs a sequence of compressive hammers. Many different metals can be shaped using the metal forging technique. Steel, copper, titanium, iron, brass, and nickel are some of the most common metals used in forging. Industries as diverse as the automobile, machinery and equipment, the railroad industry, the pump and compressor business, and many more rely on products made using the forging process. Passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, automobiles, and automobile trailers all use it.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 130.51 Billion CAGR 6.34% (2021–2028) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, End-Use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increasing use of titanium in so many manufacturing processes, especially in aircraft. Increasing demand for forged steel in the automotive sector will create opportunities for the metal forging market.

Competitive Dynamics:

Market USP:

Market Drivers

There have been technological advancements in the forging process of metals. Forging metal into the desired shape and size can be done in a wide variety of creative ways. This is a procedure that can be performed in extreme heat or cold or at room temperature. A high-quality metal can be obtained through the forging process by filling in the voids and cracks. This technique is used in the production of a wide variety of goods. There are numerous advantages to obtaining high strength, high integrity, and high metallurgical qualities, and these benefits have been further enhanced by technological progress. In doing so, it has aided in meeting the needs of numerous products that are otherwise made to order. The expansion of the metal forging industry can be attributed to the growing demand for finished products across a variety of industries.

The growth of the metal forging market will be driven by increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries. Due to its effectiveness, this technique sees extensive use in the military industry. High demand for titanium in the aerospace industry, as well as in Oil and gas, agriculture, and other industries, will provide additional momentum for the metal forging market. The metal forging market will also be bolstered by the growing amount of research conducted in conjunction with both end-users and suppliers, as well as the government institute. The manufacture of automobiles has a significant effect on the market and is expected to strengthen it in the next years.

Market Restraints

One thing that will slow the growth of the metal forging industry is the proliferation of alternatives to forged metal. Another method involves pouring molten metal into a mold that can give the metal the desired shape. When compared to metal forging, this method is more cost-effective. There are a lot of factories switching over to this method instead of metal forging, and it's going to slow down the metal forging industry.

The COVID-19 epidemic was triggered by a coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The pandemic has now reached every corner of the globe, and its effects have rippled through every sector of the global economy. Governments all across the world have taken numerous precautions to prevent the further spread of this virus. Because of the government's shutdown, all businesses have been forced to close temporarily. As a result of the lockout, numerous sectors' production rates have dropped significantly. The auto industry is among the hardest hit by this epidemic. Because of slowing car manufacturing, the industry has seen less demand.

Furthermore, people are experiencing a financial crisis and are consequently hesitant to invest in vehicles. The shortage of available workers has also primed the automobile industry for growth. Metal forging is widely used in the automotive industry, however in the current covid-19 scenario, this has had a negative impact on the mental forging market as a whole. Metal forging is utilized in a wide variety of industries, not just the automotive one; however, because of the recent covid-19 outbreak, all of these uses have been temporarily suspended. As a whole, the metal forging industry was harmed by the release of covid-19.

Market Segmentation:

By raw material

In 2018, the steel subsegments held the lion's share of the metal forging market. Stainless steel and carbon steel are becoming increasingly popular because of their durability, low cost, wide availability, and high tolerance capacity. The auto industry, the aerospace industry, the oil and gas industry, and many others rely heavily on steel.

By type

Nearly 65% of the metal forging industry can be attributed to the closed-forging sector. Forging in a die is a procedure that can improve the mechanical properties of the metal being worked, and it is useful for shaping all metals.

By end-use industry

More than half of the metal forging market in 2018 was driven by the automobile industry. That trend is expected to continue through the anticipated time frame. The demand for metal forging in the automotive industry is expected to rise as a result of rising economic activity and the requirement for metal forging in passenger vehicles. Rapid adoption of aluminum in automotive applications for the production of lightweight, high-strength materials is also expected to contribute to expansion in the years ahead.

Regional Analysis:

In 2018, the automotive and aerospace sectors drove demand for metal forgings in Asia and the Pacific, making the region the largest market for these goods worldwide. Countries such as China and India are the region's primary contributors.

Increased demand in the metal forging market may also be expected in North America, thanks to the region's robust automotive sector. As a result of the construction of numerous large power plants in the region, Europe is experiencing the highest rates of growth in the metal forging sector.

