Global Autonomous Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

The Business Research Company's "Autonomous Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Report 2022” forecasts the autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is expected to reach $43.50 billion in 2025. The global autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is expected to reach $67.04 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The shortage of labor or skilled workforce is driving the autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market.

Precision agriculture yields higher output using optimal resources, with the help of scientific monitoring precision tools. A precision tool could be anything from a small sensor to drip irrigation system, or robots to geo monitoring satellites. Since the pandemic began, industry players have increased their interest in precision agriculture tools to optimize yield at a sustainable rate and help farmers cope with the ill-effects of the outbreak.

The autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market consists of sales of autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing autonomous machinery and vehicles which function with minimal human intervention and work on wireless communication technologies, by communicating with radio signals from other equipment receiving commands. The equipment includes sensors such as Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and cameras to recognize humans and obstacles in order to perform a task autonomously. This type of equipment assures benefits such as improved efficiency and productivity, reduced errors, improved safety, and reduced unscheduled maintenance, as these machines send abnormalities to user through connected devices.

• By Product Type – Autonomous Agriculture Machinery, Autonomous Construction Machinery, Autonomous Mining Machinery

• By Autonomy – Partial/Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation

