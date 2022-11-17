Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2030

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, The global emotion detection and recognition (EDR) market size was valued at USD 20.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ audEERING GMBH

◘ Affectiva Inc.

◘ Nemesysco Ltd.

◘ Emotibot Technologies Limited

◘ Kairos AR Inc.

◘ iMotions

◘ Nviso SARL

◘ Noldus

◘ Realeyes OU

◘ Sight Corp.

Drivers and Restraints

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market By, Software and Services:

◘ Software

◘ Facial Recognition

◘ Speech and Voice Recognition

◘ Biosensing

◘ Services

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market By, End-User Vertical:

◘ Government

◘ Healthcare

◘ Retail

◘ Entertainment

◘ Transportation

◘ Other End-user Verticals

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

