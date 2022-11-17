Global Medical Devices Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Medical Devices Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the medical devices market is predicted to reach a value of $456.8 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% since 2015. The medical devices market growth is expected to increase from $456.8 billion in 2020 to $62.0 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.7%. The medical devices market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 and reach $863.2.4 billion in 2030. The spontaneous emergence of severe infections such as the on-going Coronavirus pandemic is expected to drive the demand for medical devices globally.

Key Trends In The Medical Devices Market

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, medical technologies such as wearables are becoming commonplace. The need to diagnose, treat and monitor patients without human contact has risen, to contain the spread of COVID-19, resulting in increased applications of medical technologies which will enable medical professionals to remotely treat their patients. Some such technologies are the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in the care of people, wearable medical equipment, remote patient monitoring devices, electronic health records (EHR), etc. These medical technological solutions allow for contactless monitoring of patients, either in their homes or in hospitals, which is essential in containing COVID-19. For example, by maintaining the EHRs of a patient, doctors and patients alike are excused from handling traditional paperwork which is passed through many individuals involved in the treatment and can easily view the data on their own devices.

Overview Of The Medical Devices Market

The medical devices market consists of sales of medical equipment or devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture medical equipment or devices which are used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of medical conditions. The medical device industry includes establishments that manufacture medical equipment or devices such as in-vitro diagnostic devices, diagnostic imaging equipment, dental equipment and supplies, ophthalmic devices, cardiovascular devices, hospital supplies and other medical devices.

Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Medical Devices Market Segmentation

• By Type: In-Vitro Diagnostics, Dental Equipment And Supplies, Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular Devices, Hospital Supplies, Surgical Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, ENT Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Neurology Devices, Wound Care Devices

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostics Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global medical devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG

Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides medical devices global market analysis and an overview of medical devices glpbal market. The market report analyzes medical devices global market size, medical devices global market growth drivers, medical devices global market segments, medical devices market major players, medical devices market growth across geographies, and medical devices market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

