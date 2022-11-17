Insights Into The Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Water-Based Printing Inks Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Water-Based Printing Inks Market Report 2022” forecasts the water-based printing inks market is expected to reach $13.01 billion in 2025 at a rate of 4.0%. The water-based printing inks market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 and reach $15.48 billion in 2030.

Making the switch from plastisol inks to water-based printing inks is a move towards sustainability and this switch would also give screen printing water-based ink companies the following benefits.

The water-based printing inks industry has introduced high-resolution replacement inks as a highly cost-effective ink. High resolution inks are more effective than traditional inks as they allow fine and solid printing at high speed. They also enable re-printability and drastically reduce the number of cleaning stencils required. The market for packaging inks is dominated by solvent-based products, which boast outstanding wettability on plastic film substrates and dry swiftly after printing. Despite this, the demand for water-based, UV-curable and other environment-friendly alternatives is rising sharply. They are underpinned by the need to address key social imperatives, this includes the lowering of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which pollute the air and impact working environments, the curbing of global CO2 emissions, and the reduction of energy consumed in printing. Top companies in the market are developing high-definition inks with premium durability, fast dry time, and a longer shelf life.

The water-based printing inks market consists of sales of water-based printing inks and related services used for printing on fabric and paper. Water-based printing inks are referred to as aqueous inks and are dye and pigment inks. Water based inks are not waterproof and they have the property to fade in UV light. The use of water-based printing inks has been limited due to compatibility with substrate materials, but they are successfully used in various applications including printing on fabric, paper, and some plastics.

• By Type - Flexo Inks, Gravure Inks, Screen-Printing Inks, Digital Inks, Others

• By Product Type- Acrylic Water-Based Inks, Maleic Water-Based Inks, Shellac Water-Based Inks, Other Water-Based Inks

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. KGaA, Sakata Inx, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Water-Based Printing Inks Market Report 2022 provides in-depth water-based printing inks global market research. The market report analyzes water-based printing inks global market forecast market size, water-based printing inks global market segments, water-based printing inks global market growth drivers, water-based printing inks global market growth across geographies, and water-based printing inks market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

