Global Laboratory Freezers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Laboratory Freezers Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Laboratory Freezers Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Laboratory Freezers Global Market Report 2022”, the laboratory freezers market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.66 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3.66 billion in 2020 to $5.91 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.1 %. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for blood & blood components which is expected to drive the demand for laboratory freezer. The laboratory freezer market is expected to grow from $5,914.8 billion in 2025 to $7.51 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Rise in demand for blood and blood components is expected to drive market growth for laboratory freezers in the forecast period, for the longer storage duration of blood.

Key Trends In The Laboratory Freezers Market

Companies in the laboratory freezers market are increasingly adopting connected service features to control the freezers and increase operating efficiency. These connected service features would provide technical support with digital remote support tools, priority on-site support, annual preventive maintenance, and help in collecting and monitoring key performance data. For instance, in October 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based company offering scientific instrumentation, reagents, and consumables, and software, launched the Thermo Scientific Smart Connected Services feature that will collect and monitor key performance data of the connected TSX Series ULT Freezers to drive optimal sample and product protection.

Overview Of The Laboratory Freezers Market

The laboratory freezer market consists of revenues generated by the companies that are engaged in selling and manufacturing of laboratory freezer products and related services which are used to store blood samples, medicines and injections, and others for a long period of time.

Laboratory Freezers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Temperature: -20?C to -40°C, -40?C to -80?C, Less than -80?C

• By End User: Bio-Banks and Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Pharmacies and Diagnostics Centers

• By Geography: The global laboratory freezers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., VWR International, LLC., PHC Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Haier Biomedical

